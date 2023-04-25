In wake of Tucker Carlson’s ouster, will cable news turn down the volume? Not likely.

From Morton Downey Jr. to Jerry Springer to Bill O’Reilly to Glenn Beck to Carlson, volume has often equaled viewership. Red-hot bloviators tend to generate buzz and ratings and revenue, at least for a while.

Not so fast. If the history of television has taught us anything, it’s that there’s always room for big mouths on the small screen.

Tucker Carlson’s sudden and spectacular downfall this week has already triggered speculation that we’re now entering, as one headline put it, “the end of an era for loose-cannon hosts.”

As far back as 1996, in his book “Hot Air: All Talk All the Time,’’ media reporter Howard Kurtz, then at The Washington Post and now at Fox News, wrote: “America is awash in talk. Loud talk. Angry talk. Conspiratorial talk. Raunchy talk, smug talk, self-serving talk, funny talk, rumor-mongering talk. A cacophony of chat fills the airwaves from coast to coast, from dawn to dusk and beyond, all talk all the time.”

Does any of that sound familiar? Or all of it? If anything, it’s only gotten worse since then.

Back in 2004, when Jon Stewart was at the peak of his influence as host of “The Daily Show,” he made an attempt to stem the tide during an appearance on CNN’s partisan shout-fest “Crossfire” with hosts Paul Begala and … Tucker Carlson.

“I made a special effort to come on the show today because I have privately, amongst my friends and also in occasional newspapers and television shows, mentioned this show as being bad,” Stewart told the pair. “And I wanted to — I felt that that wasn’t fair, and I should come here and tell you that I don’t — it’s not so much that it’s bad, as it’s hurting America.”

“So I wanted to come here today and say, here’s what I wanted to tell you guys, is: Stop,” Stewart added. “Stop hurting America.”

Afterward, Jonathan Klein, then president of CNN, said: “I agree wholeheartedly with Jon Stewart’s overall premise.” Before too long, CNN canceled “Crossfire.”

But Carlson, alas, had a second noisy act in his future.

