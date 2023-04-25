Flexcar launches first Boston marketing campaign with Celtics and Marcus Smart

Boston-based car subscription company Flexcar announced Tuesday that it is launching an advertising campaign with Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
The partnership is the company’s first big brand campaign in Boston, according to chief marketing officer Corey Lewis. Flexcar will also have a media presence at Celtics home games during the 2023 NBA Playoffs that includes LED ring signage on the jumbotron at TD Garden.
“The ability to have something as important as a car with flexible terms that saves you money is just one of the reasons I’m so glad to be partnering with Flexcar and kicking off the ‘smart’ campaign,” said Marcus Smart in a press release.
Flexcar aims to provide a more flexible and convenient alternative to buying or leasing a car. With a single monthly payment, customers can choose their car on the Flexcar website or mobile app, specify a pick up location, and drive the car for as long as they’d like. Flexcar pricing includes maintenance, insurance, roadside assistance, title, inspection, and the ability to swap cars.
“As a company that’s proud to call Boston home, there’s no better organization to partner with than the Boston Celtics,” said Lewis in a press release. “While the Celtics pursue their 18th NBA Championship, we look forward to launching a marketing campaign that shows Bostonians why Flexcar is the ‘smart’ choice for getting all the benefits of having a car, without any of the hassles of car ownership.”
Flexcar launched in 2021, aiming to provide an alternative to car ownership. Since then, customers have driven more than 55 million miles in Flexcars. Flexcar opened a new headquarters in Boston’s Seaport District in 2022, and has launched service in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Nashville.
