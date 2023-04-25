Flexcar launches first Boston marketing campaign with Celtics and Marcus Smart

Boston-based car subscription company Flexcar announced Tuesday that it is launching an advertising campaign with Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The partnership is the company’s first big brand campaign in Boston, according to chief marketing officer Corey Lewis. Flexcar will also have a media presence at Celtics home games during the 2023 NBA Playoffs that includes LED ring signage on the jumbotron at TD Garden.

“The ability to have something as important as a car with flexible terms that saves you money is just one of the reasons I’m so glad to be partnering with Flexcar and kicking off the ‘smart’ campaign,” said Marcus Smart in a press release.