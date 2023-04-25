GM, Samsung announce plan for new battery cell plant in US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — General Motors and South Korea’s Samsung SDI plan to invest more than $3 billion in building a new battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday.

They did not announce the intended location of the new factory, which is expected to begin operations in 2026, the companies said in a statement.

GM and Samsung SDI plan to jointly operate the factory, which is expected to make nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells.