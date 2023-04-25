Sick of paying for bad service on the T? Don’t hold your breath for a refund.

Regular commuters on the MBTA pay about $90 a month, while sometimes-users like me pay $4.80 for a round trip on the subway. Annually, the T takes in close to $400 million in fares from all riders.

I don’t think so, and I bet few regular riders would disagree. Look at just the most recent headlines: last week, on Marathon Monday, the T shut down service on part of the Green Line in the middle of one of the biggest sporting events of the year because a train conked out in a tunnel.

Which was followed by the T announcing plans to further reduce service on the already-stripped down Blue Line, including weekend closures, for track repair.

Which was followed by a T board meeting during which the recorded messages of stressed out T riders were played — including those calling the board “evil” and the T “a dumpster fire.”

“If I lose my job, I’m suing,” one added.

And all this comes on top of last year’s complete Orange Line closure for a month, unprecedented ongoing systemwide slowdowns ordered by state authorities for safety reasons, and a series of grave safety incidents, including a falling ceiling panel that nearly struck a commuter last month; a seriously injured worker last week; the death last year of a man who was dragged by a Red Line train at Broadway Station. That spurred a federal safety inspection of the T.

As a twice-weekly Red Line rider, I know how frustrating and even scary the T has become. A couple of weeks ago, my train inexplicably ground to a halt in a darkened tunnel. As the minutes ticked by, feeling trapped and helpless, I waited in vain for a T announcement on why and for how long.

Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, the train lurched forward. Now I count my blessings each time my train emerges into daylight. I’ve used the T for decades. Never has my trust been this shaken.

It used to take me about 30 minutes to get to Park Street from Wollaston. Now, it takes closer to an hour. And wary of all the things that can go wrong — and sometimes do — I budget 90 minutes.

A Red Line train arrived at the MBTA Park Street Station in Boston recently. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Last week, coming home, I hurried onto the platform at Park Street hoping to board a soon-to-be arriving train. But the sign told me otherwise. The next train was “20+” minutes away. At rush hour. And they call this rapid transit?

So, I wondered: do we T riders deserve a refund?

Don’t hold your breath. For more than 10 years, the T has enforced a strict no-refund policy. Even when the T shut down the Orange Line for a month last year for repairs it gave no refunds to monthly pass holders, though it allowed them to use the commuter rail at no cost.

The only exception in recent memory was in 2015, after one fierce snowstorm after another left Boston buried in a record snowfall of 110 inches. Service on the T was severely curtailed for five weeks, including two days of complete shutdown. The T general manager abruptly quit and the board resigned.

The T responded by discounting monthly passes by 15 percent for one month (about $12 per pass holder) and throwing open its gates for one day of free rides for all.

But that wasn’t enough for one beleaguered commuter rail monthly pass holder. She wanted the T held financially accountable in a class-action lawsuit for breach of contract. The $182 she had paid for her pass was supposed to give her a month of unlimited travel, but she got little benefit from it because for weeks the T was either shut down or running only a few trains.

According to the suit, the real reason for the T’s substandard performance wasn’t the weather but “years of MBTA mismanagement and a culture of indifference,” including a lack of equipment needed to keep the system running in winter storms. (This is, after all, New England.)

That’s the usual basis for a refund: you agreed to pay for something but the other party failed to deliver. Recall that when fitness centers shut down during the pandemic they were on the hook for refunds. You rightfully demand a refund for tickets when a show or event is canceled. The hotel I recently booked promised an Internet connection in my room but didn’t deliver. Management promised a refund.

But a panel of appeals court judges tossed out the lawsuit, saying the T had “no express contractual obligation to provide ‘normal’ or ‘regular’ ” service.” The judges were apparently reluctant to hold the T strictly accountable the way they might have a private company.

Some transit systems elsewhere in recent years have offered discounts and other incentives to lure riders back postpandemic, but not the T.

A commuter used their Charlie Card to enter the Davis Square T station. Essdras M Suarez/Globe Staff

“The T keeps saying ‘sorry for the inconvenience,’ but that’s just not good enough,” said Pete Wilson of the advocacy group Transportation for Massachusetts. “We deserve fare reductions.”

When I asked the T about a possible refund or fare reduction, I got the kind of boilerplate statement that’s sure to infuriate those who’ve heard it all before — too many times.

“The MBTA understands customer frustrations, and is committed to improving service and regaining the trust of our riders,” but it “does not issue fare refunds,” the statement said.

The T has recently tried to show its appreciation for riders by occasionally and randomly handing out $5 Dunkin’ gift cards at a few of its stations.

“I think those are small but meaningful gestures,” said Jarred Johnson of the advocacy group TransitMatters.

But a refund? Johnson is skeptical.

“A refund is nice, but at the end of the day, if you’re missing hours of pay because you’re late for work, a few bucks in a refund isn’t going to make it,” he said. “The No. 1 focus must be on increasing reliability.”

Jim Aloisi, a former transportation secretary, agreed: “Refunds are not the answer. The answer is to improve performance.”

In the meantime, I want my Dunkin’ gift card.

