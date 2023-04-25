Clover Food Lab COO Julia Wrin Piper wants people to dream of vegetables

Tell me about your role at Clover. What does it entail?

Magoun Square’s Julia Wrin Piper, 34, began her career in science labs, studying molecular and evolutionary biology at the University of California at Berkeley and at Harvard. She specialized in the evolution of yeast — a process that has many human parallels and just so happens to be essential to beer. So when Aeronaut Brewing Company needed a scientist for its brewing production, it was the perfect niche fit. In May 2022, Wrin Piper became chief operating officer at another lab: fast-casual restaurant Clover, amplifying their mission of reducing humans’ carbon footprint by eating more veggies.

It might be easier to describe what it doesn’t entail! I’m the chief operating officer at Clover Food Lab. And Clover is a very special kind of company, which is one of the things that drew me to it. It’s more of a first-principles kind of company than most companies that exist in the industrial sector, meaning that it starts from a mission. Our mission is to make people dream about vegetables, primarily with the goal of creating a way for people to eat food that lowers the carbon footprint. Myself included! I’ve changed my own habits.

Operations is basically: How do we take that idea, and how do we turn it into a reality? I spend a lot of time collaboratively working with people who have expertise in different areas, from chefs to team members at restaurants to our logistics coordinators to the marketing team. It’s a lot of time spent experimenting with the right way to develop new food, making it really amazing, and then producing it in the restaurant and in our production facility in a way that keeps carbon footprints very low but the taste really exquisite.

For those who don’t know what Clover is: What makes it different?

Clover’s mission is to locally source food, which is in and of itself a very difficult thing to do economically, so that you’re actually making enough money to run a company. We source a very large portion of our food locally, and it’s all vegetable-based food.

We’re fast-casual restaurants. We take all those ingredients, and we put them together in surprising combinations to make really delicious sandwiches, and we have meal boxes that go to people’s homes in the Boston area. We want to be able to compete with other fast-casual chains that rely on meat. If we can have people eat at Clover one day a week, rather than eat a meal with meat in it, we’re lowering the carbon footprint of the food industry.

Back up: You want to make people dream of vegetables?

Yeah, that’s exactly it. It’s funny. I grew up with a pretty classic Midwestern American diet, which is fantastically delicious and really quite opposite from a lot of Clover’s menu. When I moved to Boston for grad school, I spent a lot of time eating at the original Clover location in Harvard with my cohort, and I actually started changing my eating habits. Clover was on the frontier of being really thoughtful about using vegetables in a way that captures their flavor when they’re very fresh. I personally started not only dreaming about vegetables, but actually eating more vegetables and cooking with more vegetables after eating at Clover.

This is one of the really wonderful things about the food industry. Everyone engages with food, whether they are conscious of it or not.

Beer is a big departure from vegetables.

At Aeronaut, I worked at a little yeast incubator where we actually would identify new yeast strains to use in brewing. We also did a lot of the quality assurance work that’s required for making really delicious, consistent products. I became their chief operating officer and was with Aeronaut for five years, which included the pandemic. It’s a company that’s really run on the passions of a lot of people.

What drew you into food and beverage to begin with? A lot of people might not understand that there’s an overlap between food and drinks and science.

I was studying evolutionary biology at Harvard. I studied evolutionary principles by growing large amounts of yeast in the lab over thousands of generations, and then doing deep sequencing analysis. The longer I was there, the more I realized I wanted to be in a more applied space. I spent some time thinking about what I really wanted to do. I had done neuroscience previously, before going into Harvard, so I thought: Maybe I’ll work in biotech.

I was looking around for jobs and was talking to a couple of the founders at Aeronaut. And they said, “Serendipitously, we’re actually looking for someone to run our yeast lab, and you happen to be a yeast biologist” — which is not something I set out to be, but I ended up becoming. [I was able to use] this pretty deep but narrow set of knowledge and skills to actually make things like beer, which people can actually sit down, experience, and enjoy. That was really exciting to see. There’s nothing like seeing people enjoy what you make.

What’s the difference between the food scene on the West and East Coast?

I went to undergrad at UC Berkeley. I have this really idealized version of what food can be because I got to experience the true California food scene in Berkeley. The Berkeley food scene kind of pioneered, at least in the US, really locally sourced, fresh ingredients, and using seasonal ingredients to shape menus. As a student, I got to taste not only lots of different cuisines, but just really fresh, beautiful food.

I remember coming to Boston a little over a decade ago and being surprised about how traditional a lot of the dishes here are — really delicious, but not quite as dynamic in some ways as the West Coast scene. But I actually think a lot of has changed. There’s a lot of places where I find dishes that I’d never heard of on the West Coast, because there are traditional dishes from particular cultures that are less represented on the West Coast than here. I really enjoy that.

For example?

One of my favorite examples is braciole — essentially just very thinly pounded beef and breaded in a very simple kind of bread crumb, rolled very tightly into a spiral on a skewer. I’d never heard of this on the West Coast, but there’s a much larger Italian American population [here].

Where do you hang out when you’re not working?

I cook a lot at home. And when I’m not cooking at home, I’m usually buying something from a local bakery. I go to Forge a lot. I really enjoy the English muffins from Vinal and bagels from Goldilocks. I get every kind of bread from Iggy’s. We’ve also become quite spoiled with our bakeries on this side of the river.

Maybe I shouldn’t ask this of someone who’s such a vegetable proponent, but: What’s your favorite snack?

I don’t think I’ve ever said no to ice cream in my life. I always go with something decadent and fudgy. And if it has caramel in it, even better. I really like Toscanini’s.

What’s the best thing on the menu at Clover?

Oh my God. That’s a hard one. You can’t go wrong with the chickpea fritter. And anything with fresh-baked pita is really amazing.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.