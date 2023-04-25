From gardening help to Red Sox tickets, Boston diners show their love in unexpected ways

“Dear Table 500: I’m afraid I have to decline your kind offer of tickets for the Billy Joel concert. But could I please have the money instead?” (An online debate about the quality of Joel’s music and the nature of tipping ensued.)

A couple of weeks ago, New York restaurateur and pugnacious Instagram presence Keith McNally posted a photo from his star-studded Soho brasserie, Balthazar. McNally is known for dishing dirt on his celebrity clientele, exposing loutish diners, and waxing philosophical about Manhattan cultural mores. This time, he shared a note left by a satisfied customer offering Billy Joel tickets, with his own caption:

According to a new survey by Toast, the average tip percentage is 19.4 percent in Massachusetts. But, as the industry emerges from a bruising pandemic, (almost) all gestures are appreciated. Restaurant customers leave all manner of gratuities, often delighting and occasionally confusing the recipients.

Smoke Shop BBQ maven Andy Husbands was once gifted an opulent TAG Heuer watch after catering a hectic volunteer event. Perhaps not the most practical trinket for a man who’s usually elbow-deep in meat, but generous nonetheless. On the other hand, Daniel Bruce, once the guiding culinary force at the Boston Harbor Hotel, was presented with an unusual bowtie after a large soiree … when he actually wanted a watch. (Maybe he can trade?)

“I wasn’t expecting anything, but when someone came into the kitchen with a box, I was super excited, thinking it looked like it could be a watch. When I opened it up, it was a bowtie! I don’t want to say I was not appreciative, as all gifts require thought — but, to this day, I still do not understand: Why the bowtie?” he wonders.

During the pandemic, two longtime regulars surprised staffers at Giulia in Cambridge. They didn’t even want food. They just wanted to drop off money.

“Our staff was prepared to offer them either a table or takeout. As it turned out, they had come in to leave a tip to support the staff during the pandemic. They asked us to charge them a penny, and they left a $1,000 tip to be equally distributed amongst the front-of-house staff,” says owner Michael Pagliarini. Another Giulia regular doled out front-row seats to a Red Sox game.

A bowtie makes for an unusual tip. handout

Down the block, Rachel Malley, a longtime server at the now-closed Legal Sea Foods in Harvard Square, recalls then-Governor Charlie Baker dining with a group — and returning with more money later in case his companion didn’t tip enough. She also remembers an older regular who loved to chat. Every Chinese New Year, she’d arrive with decorated envelopes stuffed with $100 for every staffer, including bussers and dishwashers.

Those were happy memories. Less pleasant?

“A common thing waitresses get are notes left on credit card slips,” she says. “Sometimes, it’s a man’s phone number. Most waitresses find the phone number thing to be rather insulting, especially with a poor tip. If you’re going to ask a girl on a date, just ask her to her face. Don’t leave your phone number on a charge slip.”

But a phone number is better than an expired gift card for a massage, which Urban Hearth owner Erin Miller received as a college waitress. Her fortunes improved at her North Cambridge restaurant, where a guest left a $1,000 tip for her staff after a chef’s tasting. In a world where a bad experience can go viral and Yelp still has outsized impact, it’s a boost.

“He said, ‘You’re not charging enough for this experience, so I made up what I think this was worth to me in the tip.’ I was brought to tears. It’s a big gesture, and it’s a gesture that only wealthy people can make, if we’re quite honest. When [the customer] saw my staff, and saw how hard they were working and how much intention and passion goes into the experience? I’m getting teary,” she says.

Evoo and ZA partner Steve Kurland — who once refused a cash tip after saving a choking patron with the Heimlich maneuver — says that these gestures had special meaning during COVID. He remembers a loyal couple who gave their favorite server $500 on a $75 bill — “which made a world of difference for her in the heart of the pandemic,” he says. “It helps morale; there’s no question. I think tips are substantially higher in general. I think people are just so appreciative to have restaurants that are around” after so many closures.

Evoo and ZA partner Steve Kurland (shown here with staff in 2019) once refused a cash tip after saving a choking patron with the Heimlich maneuver. He says that generous tips had special meaning during COVID. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

He’s also noticed more people tipping on takeout, a trend that started during the pandemic and has continued.

“Part of it is the automated systems that kind of prompt you,” he says. “But I think it’s a leftover habit that’s stuck.”

Of course, not everyone tips well or at all. Some people (students usually, he says) don’t realize that it’s a customary practice. Others object to the tipping model, believing servers should simply make higher wages overall. (The current hourly minimum rate for tipped employees in Massachusetts is $6.75.)

“It’s not worth hurting your server for that, making a protest vote by not tipping them,” he says.

Shaming a guest into tipping can also backfire: Kurland worked at a large pizza chain in the mid-1990s, which printed cards in several languages explaining tipping policies.

“The card basically said, ‘It’s customary in the United States to tip 15 to 20 percent for good service.’ One day, we had a couple come in who started yelling at me. And what the card translated to in Chinese was something like: ‘If you don’t tip, you will be considered cheap and horrible.’ Whoever had done the translation had not checked very carefully. We had to remove the cards quickly.”

Takeout meals at Porto during the early days of the pandemic. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Porto general manager Ned Hajduk has one customer known behind the scenes as a “patron saint” who helped to keep the downtown business afloat during COVID, tipping heavily, routinely booking private events, and ordering more food than anyone could possibly eat at one sitting. The guest was a fan of owner Jody Adams at Cambridge’s now-closed Rialto and followed her across the river.

“This is a pooled house, so every single staff gets a small piece of those large tips. It helped them out during tough times,” Hajduk says. “I feel like most people these days are quite fair. They know what’s going on behind the scenes. And people don’t need to leave extremely lavish tips as long as they come often. That’s the best way to support us.”

Well, almost. Heather Regan, a bartender at an upscale downtown hotel, was gifted a round-trip ticket to Mexico using sky miles so she could attend the wedding of another longtime customer. Someone else showed up to landscape her yard after she got into a chat about gardening over the bar.

“This man owns an underground utilities and construction-type company. He asked how far I lived from a job site where they would be in the near future. I wasn’t far, maybe two miles,” she recalls. “About two weeks later, early one Saturday morning, a gigantic front-end loader, a massive dump truck, and a crew of four guys with pickaxes and wheelbarrows showed up in front of my house.”

Naturally, she tipped them well.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.