Get caffeinated in a hurry at Blank Street

With the push of a button, a barista quickly serves up coffee drinks on a recent morning to a steady stream of customers. Rather than pulling shots from an espresso machine on top or under a counter, he uses the efficient, automated Swiss Eversys .

A pistachio iced latte may become your favorite drink at Blank Street, the New York coffee chain that’s fast-growing in the Boston area. An Italian pistachio syrup gives the drink its pleasant nutty and slightly sweet taste. Or maybe it will be Mike’s Hot Honey hot latte, which offers a soothing sweet heat kick.

“The streamlined process produces speed and consistency,” says company co-founder Vinay Menda. “The Eversys is so easy to use it allows baristas to focus the time on the customers rather than making a drink.”

The shop offers a Nicaraguan-Brazilian bean blend, medium roasted, that yields a basic, smooth coffee without a bitter edge nor nuanced flavors.

“It’s a little darker than Dunkin,” says Menda, who started the company with his high school friend Issam Freiha.

Both in their 30s, they grew up in Dubai and came to New York City as students. Within minutes, cups sit at a counter waiting to be picked up. And so do little bags with croissants that come from A & J King Artisan Bakers in Salem. Some had placed an order through the mobile app.

Blank Street has nailed a formula: specialty grab-and-go coffee drinks that are 20 to 30 percent less pricey than in other shops. The model is small storefronts, so don’t expect to hang around with your computer. The company aims to attract regulars looking for a caffeine jolt on their way somewhere rather than those who want to linger over a cup. Even so, the newest Blank Street that opened in February on Boylston Street in the ornate Haberstroh Building has seating along its lovely bay window plus a loft space that together could hold a half-dozen people or so.

Find Boston’s Blank Street locations at 282 Cambridge St., 97 Charles St., 647 Boylston St., and another soon opening at 1380 Mass. Ave., Cambridge.

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.