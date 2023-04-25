Recipe: His boyhood friend’s mother in Durham, N.H., made oatmeal raisin cookies everyone loved

Makes 2 1/2 dozen

An oatmeal cookie with a history. These rounds manage to be punchy, crunchy, chewy, and earthy all at once. Also healthy, because you're subbing olive oil for the usual butter in the dough, and adding whole-wheat flour for some of the all-purpose. Maggie Bogle was the mother of my boyhood pal, Bruce. She arrived in Durham, N.H., by way of Hawaii, Colorado, Washington state, and Minnesota. With her, wherever she went, she carried a frayed index card scribbled with ingredients for oatmeal raisin cookies passed along in 1958 by a friend and co-worker at Mount McKinley National Park in Alaska (now Denali National Park and Preserve). In the '70s, Bruce's friends thronged his home, where his parents were welcoming and warm, and these cookies were always at the ready. At Maggie's memorial service last summer (she died at the age of 85), guests showed up at the Community Church of Durham with platters of her well-traveled legacy and they were gone in no time. Maggie's recipe lives on.

1 cup mild or light olive oil (not extra virgin) ⅔ cup dark brown sugar ½ cup granulated sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 eggs 1 cup all-purpose flour ½ cup whole-wheat flour ½ teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon ground ginger ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon ground cloves 3 cups quick-cooking or 1-minute oats 1 cup raisins

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, use a large spoon to mix the olive oil, brown and granulated sugar, and vanilla. Press out any lumps in the sugar against the side of the bowl. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing until glossy.

3. In another bowl, stir together the all-purpose and whole-wheat flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves until thoroughly blended.

4. Gradually stir the flour mixture into the egg mixture until completely incorporated. Fold in the oats, followed by the raisins. The batter will be stiff.

5. Spoon out ping pong-sized balls of batter onto the baking sheets. Flatten them gently with the heel of your hand to make 2-inch rounds.

6. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes, turning the position of the baking sheets from back to front and top to bottom, or until the cookies are starting to brown and set in the middle. Let them sit on the baking sheets for 5 minutes. Slide the parchment sheets onto wire racks and let the cookies cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Ted Weesner