Recipe: Oversized lamb and feta meatballs with plenty of spices aren’t a side dish, they’re your meal

Serves 8

These oversized meatballs are not the garnish for a plate of spaghetti. They're the meal. Just add wilted spinach, a mound of rice, or warm pita, which would all pair wonderfully. The football shapes, loaded with fresh herbs, spices, and feta, are baked in a rich tomato sauce. Bound with eggs and panko, this ground lamb mixture is full of flavor bombs such as mint, oregano, both sweet and smoked paprika, and cumin. The thick and chunky sauce the meatballs are cooked in starts with a base of chopped almonds, parsley, and lemon rind. After baking, the sauce will thicken as it sits, so serve it as soon as you can or spoon the thickened sauce onto plates and top with meatballs. A little of the chopped almond mixture is the aromatic garnish.

MEATBALLS

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 pounds ground lamb 2 eggs 1 cup panko or other unseasoned dry white breadcrumbs 2 cups chopped fresh parsley 1 cup chopped fresh mint ¼ cup chopped fresh oregano Grated rind of 1 lemon 1 tablespoon sweet paprika 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 1 tablespoon ground cumin 2 teaspoons salt 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 8 ounces feta, crumbled

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets and a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. In a skillet, over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onions and garlic, and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until softened.

3. In a large bowl, combine the lamb, eggs, panko or breadcrumbs, parsley, mint, oregano, lemon rind, sweet and smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. With your hands, mix gently. Add the feta, and continue to mix gently until thoroughly combined.

4. Divide the meatball mixture into 8 equal portions. Shape each into a football, and set them on one of the baking sheets.

5. Transfer to the oven. Bake for 20 minutes. Leave the oven on.

ALMONDS

1 cup whole unskinned (raw) almonds 1 clove garlic Grated rind of 1 lemon ½ cup chopped fresh parsley

1. Spread the almonds in a single layer on the other baking sheet. Toast in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes, shaking them once or twice, or until golden and aromatic. Leave to cool slightly. Leave the oven on.

2. In a food processor, pulse the garlic until it is roughly chopped. Add the almonds, and pulse until they are finely chopped. Add the lemon rind and parsley. Pulse again until blended.

3. Transfer half of the almond mixture to a bowl; set aside.

SAUCE

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes Juice of 2 lemons 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 tablespoons honey Salt and pepper, to taste

1. With the other half of the almond mixture still in the food processor, add the tomatoes, lemon juice, garlic, honey, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Puree until smooth.

2. Place the meatballs in a single layer in the baking dish. Pour the sauce over the top.

3. Transfer to the oven. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling throughout and has thickened. Remove the dish from the oven. Spoon a meatball and sauce onto each of 8 shallow bowls. Garnish with the remaining almond mixture.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick