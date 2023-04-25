Recipe: Pork tenderloin with mustard-honey glaze is an easy supper to prepare for friends

Serves 4

Pork tenderloin is one of the easiest suppers to prepare for a dinner with friends, especially the ones who like to congregate in the kitchen because the meat moves quickly from stovetop to oven and doesn't stay there long. You can marinate the pork in a mustard glaze sweetened with a little honey and perked up with vinegar for 15 minutes at room temperature. (Or in the fridge for up to eight hours, convenient if you want to set this up in the morning.) Then sear it briefly in a skillet and pop it into the oven for about 15 minutes. Pork is delicious and safe to eat at 145 degrees, but take it out of the oven when it's almost there, since it will tick up a few degrees as it rests. Serve the juicy, tender meat with roasted potatoes for an undemanding but special feast.

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar 2 tablespoons honey 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard 1 pork tenderloin (1 1/4 to 1 1/2 pounds) Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary 2 tablespoons olive oil Extra chopped fresh rosemary and sprigs (for garnish)

1. Have on hand a baking dish long enough to hold the tenderloin and a large cast-iron skillet or another skillet with an ovenproof handle.

2. In a small bowl, stir the garlic, vinegar, honey, and the Dijon and whole-grain mustard until blended.

3. Set the meat in the baking dish. Sprinkle it all over with salt, pepper, and rosemary. Brush about 6 tablespoons of the marinade over the pork on all sides. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate at room temperature for 15 minutes or refrigerate for up to 8 hours. Cover and refrigerate the remaining marinade.

4. Set the oven at 400 degrees.

5. In the skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Remove the pork from the marinade and brush off the excess. Sear the meat, turning it several times, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until it is browned on all sides.

6. Brush the top of the tenderloin with about 3 tablespoons of the remaining marinade. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for 8 minutes. Turn the meat over and brush the other side with more of the remaining marinade. Continue roasting for 4 to 6 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the tenderloin registers 142 degrees. (Total roasting time is 12 to 14 minutes.)

7. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and cover loosely with foil. Let rest in a warm place for 10 minutes.

8. Cut the pork into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with chopped rosemary and rosemary sprigs.

Sally Pasley Vargas