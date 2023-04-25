Thai-inspired sauces make for easier (but more thrilling) weeknights

Watcharee’s intensely flavored Thai sauces can give any plain dish an exciting South Asian twist, whether grilled fish, leftover chicken, or noodles.

The Maine start-up has catapulted into a national brand with its four varieties of sauces — Pad Thai, green and massaman curries, and peanut sauce. Watcharee Limanon, the company’s founder, grew up in Thailand and learned to cook traditional Thai foods at her mother’s side. Initially, she worked as an environmental lawyer, but her career path turned toward cooking, and she studied at culinary schools in Bangkok.

Almost 20 years ago, Limanon came to the United States with her husband and two sons and lives on Cousins Island in Casco Bay. She has now launched a line of six Thai-inspired dipping and stir-fry sauces created in Thailand from fresh, traditional ingredients: Thai Sweet Chili and a Spicy Chili, Thai Lemongrass & Chili, Pad Thai, Thai Sweet & Sour, and Thai Basil & Garlic. The sauces are versatile, too, and come in handy for stir fries, grilling, salads, and vegetable dips.