Those untapped kegs at the start of the pandemic? Lord Hobo and GrandTen Distilling turned some into a spirit

I’ve talked to plenty of brewers who did very well during early COVID, putting their beers for sale online and sending them out the door through shipping or pickup. Keg sales, though, obviously plummeted, and many brews already packaged in the format had nowhere to go when bars stopped serving.

There are myriad ripple effects when a health crisis forces businesses to close, from loss of profits to staff safety to layoffs. One specific, underappreciated consequence of the mostly temporary shuttering of bars and restaurants in early 2020 was a thorny one for local breweries: What to do with all of their extra beer.

Three years ago, with the COVID-19 pandemic upending our world, Massachusetts bars and restaurants faced a crisis that some never recovered from.

One local brewery with an ingenious solution to that problem was Woburn’s Lord Hobo Brewing Company. Sitting on some kegs of Meat & Potatoes, a stout that contains neither of those ingredients, Lord Hobo reached out to GrandTen Distilling in South Boston with a proposal: Why don’t you make a spirit with some of our beer?

“When local craft breweries began reaching out for help repurposing their spent beer during the pandemic, it was a testament to the power of community,” says Matt Nuernberger, GrandTen Distilling’s co-founder, who called the move “a logical solution to a very unique problem.”

Taking an old product and turning it into something new is referred to these days as upcycling (we recently wrote about dairy farmers upcycling spent brewers’ grains by feeding them to cows). Upcycling reduces waste — in this case beer that would have gone bad — and results in an entirely new product, here a spirit that resembles but is not quite a whiskey.

To turn Lord Hobo’s beer into a spirit, staff at GrandTen used a double distillation process, clarifying the brew before aging it in oak barrels for three years. Because a stout has fewer hops than some other beers, it made a good candidate to undergo this state change. (If you’re looking for other beers-turned-into-spirits, Sheffield’s Berkshire Mountain Distillers has done similar work).

Three years after it was a sad keg in pandemic times, Meat & Potatoes in spirit form is 80 proof, with notes of chocolate, coffee, and roasted barley. A limited release, Meat & Potatoes spirit is available for purchase at GrandTen Distilling in South Boston, Lord Hobo locations in Woburn, Cambridge, and the Seaport, and select liquor retailers throughout Massachusetts.

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @garydzen.