Uncle Waithley’s ‘Vincy’ Brew is a ginger beer with an extra kick

As we move into warmer weather, ginger beer is a sweet but relatively healthy choice as a stand-alone refresher or mixer. Uncle Waithley’s “Vincy” Brew offers a deliciously crisp and refreshing option with lots of ginger (great for digestion and inflammation, among other benefits) plus a surprising little Caribbean kick.

Made with fresh, flavorful, all-natural ingredients (not extracts), including turmeric and 7 percent lime juice, this distinctive brew contains a unique hint of Scotch Bonnet, a pepper prized throughout the Caribbean and Africa for its heat and sweet flavor, giving the drink a spicy finish.

Launched last year at Whole Foods in Harlem, this small-batch nonalcoholic carbonated ginger beer was developed by Caribbean/American mixologist Karl Franz Williams, the founder/owner of 67 Orange Street, the oldest cocktail bar in Harlem and one of the oldest in all of New York City. The recipe, which includes a fermentation process, was inspired by Williams’s grandfather. Known as Uncle Waithley, he was a ginger farmer on the island of St. Vincent, and “Vincy” refers to the Caribbean island’s culture and spirit. Uncle Waithley’s “Vincy” Brew claims to be the only Black-owned Caribbean ginger beer with Scotch Bonnet in the US market today, and the only ginger beer with lime as part of the ingredients. (An extra little wedge on the rim of the glass is not a bad idea!)

MSRP $8.99 per four-pack. Available at select Whole Foods, Boisson, and Amazon.

