Four recipes to make the most of spring asparagus

We live in a world in which nearly every vegetable is always available — yet the best asparagus still seems to be reserved for spring. So, take advantage while you can! Either thin or fat stalks will work in our take on Israeli pashtida, an herbaceous vegetable and egg casserole that is like a crustless quiche. To balance the grassy flavor of asparagus, we borrow a technique from the Japanese, sautéing it until tender-crisp in a sweet-savory glaze of mirin, soy sauce, and sake. Next, using orange in three ways adds sweet, citrus, and bitter notes to roasted asparagus seasoned with floral cardamom. And browned butter and pickled ginger punch up the flavor in a simple skillet recipe.

Asparagus and Herb Pashtida

Makes 4 to 6 servings

A pashtida, from Israel, is a savory, quiche-like casserole, usually crustless and often filled with a mixture of vegetables and cheese, sometimes meat. Pencil-size asparagus works best, but if only fatter spears are available, cut them in half lengthwise so they cook quickly and have good distribution in the baking dish. Be sure to trim the tough bottoms off the asparagus spears. Also, remember to grease the baking dish with 1 tablespoon olive oil to help ensure the pashtida will not stick when slices are removed for serving.

Serve the pashtida warm or at room temperature with a leafy salad for a light but complete meal.

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

1 pound asparagus (see headnote), trimmed

6 large eggs

2 tablespoons half-and-half

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh dill

4 scallions, thinly sliced

2 ounces sharp white cheddar or gruyere cheese, shredded (1 cup)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Lemon wedges, to serve

Finely chopped fresh chives, optional, for garnish

Heat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack in the upper-middle position. Brush a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with the oil. Place the asparagus in an even layer perpendicular to the length of the dish.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Fold in the dill, scallions, and cheese. Pour the mixture evenly over the asparagus. Bake until the eggs are puffed and set, 18 to 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature, cut into squares, drizzled with additional oil, sprinkled with chives, if using, and with lemon wedges on the side.

Asparagus Gomae Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Asparagus Gomae

Makes 4 servings

In the Japanese kitchen, gomae refers to a dish, commonly a vegetable, dressed with a savory-sweet toasted sesame sauce. Here we give tender-crisp, skillet-cooked asparagus the gomae treatment. Look for medium-size asparagus, ones that are about the size of a pencil, and make sure to trim off the tough, woody parts at the base of the spears. This dish can be served warm, at room temperature, or even lightly chilled.

Make sure to dry the asparagus before adding it to the skillet, since water droplets will create steam and prevent browning.

1/4 cup sesame seeds

1 tablespoon mirin

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon sake

2 teaspoons white sugar

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

1 tablespoon grape-seed or other neutral oil

1 1/2 pounds medium asparagus, trimmed and cut on the diagonal into 2-inch lengths

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

In a 12-inch skillet set over medium heat, toast the sesame seeds, stirring often, until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Cool completely, then pulse in an electric spice grinder or grind in a mortar with pestle until fragrant and coarse.

In a large bowl, stir together the sesame seeds, mirin, soy sauce, sake, sugar, and cayenne (if using). In a 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, warm the oil until barely smoking. Add the asparagus and ¼ teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring only a few times, until lightly charred, about 3 minutes.

Add 3 tablespoons water, then immediately cover. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring just once or twice, until the asparagus is tender-crisp and the pan is dry, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the asparagus to the bowl with the sesame mixture and toss to coat. Taste and season with salt and black pepper, then transfer to a serving dish.

Broiled Asparagus With Cardamom and Orange

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Cardamom and orange bring floral and citrus notes to grassy asparagus, while butter lends richness and makes the flavors linger on the palate. We use orange three ways in this dish — marmalade sweetens as it adds a touch of bitterness, and the zest and juice of a fresh orange lighten and brighten. Flaky finishing salt provides spikes of salinity and a nice crunch.

2 pounds asparagus, trimmed

4 tablespoons salted butter, melted, divided

1 1/4 teaspoons ground cardamom

Kosher salt and ground white pepper

2 tablespoons orange marmalade

1 teaspoon grated orange zest, plus orange juice, to serve

Flaky salt (optional)

Heat the broiler with a rack 4 inches from the element. On a broiler-safe rimmed baking sheet, toss the asparagus with 1 tablespoon of butter and the cardamom, salt, and pepper. Spread evenly, then broil until tender-crisp and browned, about 8 minutes, rotating the sheet halfway through. Transfer to a serving plate. In a small bowl, stir the remaining butter, and the marmalade, orange zest, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Drizzle onto the asparagus, then squeeze on some orange juice and sprinkle with flaky salt (if using).

Asparagus With Pickled Ginger and Scallions Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Asparagus With Pickled Ginger and Scallions

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Japanese pickled ginger, the type offered alongside sushi, is a tangy-sweet, fiery accent for asparagus. We first cook the ginger with a little sugar in a good dose of butter so the sugars caramelize lightly as the butter browns, developing a solid flavor base. Pickled ginger may be yellowish-white or pink; we prefer the former because no colorings are added, but either works. Look for it in the Asian aisle of the supermarket or in the refrigerator case near the tofu.

3 tablespoons salted butter

1/2 cup drained sliced pickled ginger (see headnote), roughly chopped

1/4 teaspoon white sugar

2 pounds asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch lengths on the diagonal

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 scallions, cut into 1-inch lengths on the diagonal

In a nonstick 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the ginger and sugar, then cook, stirring, until the ginger is golden brown. Stir in the asparagus, ¾ teaspoon salt, and 1 tablespoon water. Cover, reduce the heat to medium, and cook, stirring once or twice, until the asparagus is tender-crisp. Uncover, increase the heat to medium high, and cook, stirring, until almost dry. Off heat, toss in the scallions, then season with salt and pepper.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.