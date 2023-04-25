6 things to know about Mayor Smiley’s $586 million budget proposal

Smiley’s $586 million tax-and-spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1 is a 3.08 percent increase from the current year’s budget. The City Council will vet the proposal over the next two months with the goal of approving it by mid-June.

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Brett Smiley called for homeowners to pay more in taxes to cover the costs of improved city services, police and fire academies, and raises for all city employees in his first budget proposal unveiled Tuesday.

Taxes are going up

Smiley is seeking to raise annual residential tax rates from $17.80 per $1,000 of assessed value to $18.70 per $1,000 (with a 40 percent homestead exemption), which results in the average homeowner seeing a $400 increase in their tax bill. Smiley wants to reduce the commercial tax rate from $35.40 per $1,000 to $34.10 per $1,000, which results in a $1,900 decrease on average. In his budget address, Smiley said the commercial decrease “should be passed on to their renters,” but he isn’t proposing any mandatory rent reductions.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Raises for city workers

Advertisement

All city employees can expect a raise in Smiley’s budget, including a 2.75 percent increase for non-union employees like his staff and members of Local 1033, 4 percent for firefighters, and 1 percent for police officers. The union pay increases are contractual obligations, while non-union workers traditionally receive the same raises as members of Local 1033. The police union’s contract expires on June 30, so it’s possible officers could see an additional raise at some point during the fiscal year.

Police and fire academies

There are currently 30 police recruits at the academy who are slated to graduate in August, and Smiley is proposing to hold another academy for up 50 additional recruits during the 2023-2024 fiscal year. He is also proposing funding for a lateral fire academy (to recruit existing firefighters from other departments) for up to 40 firefighters. The city will also begin recruitment for a new firefighter academy, but that isn’t likely to occur during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Advertisement

Improvements to city services

What are those tax increases paying for? The city plans to spend $100,000 on new software for its 3-1-1 communications system where residents can send in complaints about everything from rodents to potholes, and Smiley wants to hire two more laborers to focus on trash and litter removal in neighborhoods across the city. He’s also proposing to hire two more employees to focus on graffiti removal and maintenance of public properties and four more employees for sidewalk maintenance.

Payments from the colleges and hospitals

Smiley is still negotiating new agreements with the big nonprofits (primarily the colleges right now), so the budget earmarks $7.1 million in payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) from them for the new fiscal year. That doesn’t include the PILOT money the city receives from the state or certain properties that the nonprofits do pay taxes on (like Brown University’s provost’s residence).

Pension costs continue to rise

Smiley has no choice but to continue paying for rising pension costs for current and future retirees, and this year’s budget proposal sets aside $105 million for the annual contribution to the pension system. As of June 30, 2022, the city reported having just 23 percent of the $1.7 billion it owes to current and future retirees in the coming decades. With interest rates on the rise, the city is also not currently planning to execute a pension obligation bond that voters approved last year (the city has until 2027 to consider that bond).

Advertisement

A dig at the Elorza administration

Smiley didn’t mention former Mayor Jorge Elorza by name in his speech, but he did say that “in the last three years, one-time federal funding was used to cover budget gaps that now exist without a permanent solution.” Smiley also blamed Elorza for lowering taxes during that period of spending one-time funding. “We are likely on the brink of a recession, and relying on irresponsibly low tax rates will not prepare us,” he said.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.