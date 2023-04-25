Ashland woman escapes Sudan after sheltering for more than a week

“They still have several days of travel ahead of them,” Winter wrote in a text message around 10:45 a.m. “They are exhausted but seem relieved to have crossed the border.”

Trillian Clifford and her 18-month-old daughter, Alma, crossed the border out of Sudan between 7 and 9 a.m. eastern time, according to Rebecca Winter, Clifford’s sister-in-law.

An Ashland woman who was left stranded in her apartment in Khartoum , Sudan, as violence ravaged the surrounding area has made it out of the country, her family said Tuesday morning.

Winter said she first heard about the escape plan “as soon as I woke up,” from a text message Clifford sent around 4:30 a.m. eastern time — 10:30 a.m. in Sudan.

Winter declined to share where Clifford and her toddler ended up, citing safety concerns, but said the evacuation was coordinated by the international school where she works in the Sudanese capital. The school’s foreign national employees are all traveling together, Winter said.

US officials have said American citizens in Sudan should prepare to make their own evacuation arrangements and should not anticipate government assistance.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was among a handful of politicians Winter contacted about her sister-in-law’s situation, sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to do “everything possible to provide assistance to U.S. citizens in Sudan,” and to immediately “develop and implement a plan” to help Americans leave the African nation.

Senator Ed Markey and Representatives Stephen Lynch, James McGovern, and Lori Trahan also signed the letter, which was sent Tuesday, according a spokesperson for Warren.

”As you know, the situation on the ground is incredibly unstable and confusing,” the letter reads. “Now that the United States has evacuated its embassy staff, there’s even more uncertainty for the Americans left behind.”

Clifford aims fly back to the United States in “a few days,” Winter said. But for the first time in about 10 days, since fighting broke out in Khartoum, she is safe.

Despite a three-day ceasefire brokered by the United States, fighting continued to break out across the capital city overnight and into Tuesday morning. More than 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 have been wounded.

Over the weekend, internet and cellular service was disrupted in Sudan, making it difficult for Clifford’s family to reach her. Winter said Clifford’s reception remains spotty and she is unsure if her SIM card will work in the country they are traveling through.

Winter said the journey has “been a lot of travel” for Alma, who was growing restless in the apartment.

“Thankfully, there are other children traveling with them so she’s not alone,” Winter said. “I did hear she has been fussy and isn’t getting much sleep.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

