Boston firefighters union files for state intervention in contract negotiations

The firefighters’ union denied that it actually is seeking arbitration, the process through which state labor officials step in to complete the negotiation process. Union attorney Leah Barrault of Barrault and Associates insisted that the union’s filing was merely a move to appeal for state “assistance” and mediation to prod the “stuck” process along.

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 718, as the union is formally called, on Friday filed paperwork to initiate the first step of what can lead to arbitration with the state Joint Labor-Management Committee, joining the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association in claiming negotiations with the city have ground to a standstill.

In a continuation of a rocky relationship, the Boston firefighters union has filed for the state to intervene in its labor contract negotiations with the city, drawing a sharp rebuke from the Wu administration, who says the move is premature.

“We don’t want arbitration,” Barrault said in an interview. “We just want to get this contract done ... We’re not getting anywhere — there’s a communication breakdown.”

But Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said in a statement that the move was clearly an attempt to involve an arbitrator, saying that “IAFF Local 718′s decision to file for arbitration at the Joint Labor Management Committee is as surprising as it is disappointing.” The two sides have met in only three negotiating sessions, the city said.

“The union has repeatedly told the city that it wants to make a deal across the bargaining table, but now the union wants to let a third party make a decision for both parties after only three negotiating sessions,” a Wu spokesman said in a statement. “Bargaining in good faith means that the parties stay at the table and do the hard work of reaching a contract that works for both sides. The city does not believe that the parties have reached an impasse on the issues and is troubled by Local 718′s unilateral rush to the JLMC.”

In December, the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association similarly filed for arbitration as it claimed it was at an impasse with the city, what several labor law analysts have called a strategic move to use a system that tends to work in the labor unions’ favor. The analysts also described a drawn out process: The city is still preparing to present its argument about why it believes arbitration is not necessary, after which the state will decide whether to take jurisdiction.

E-mails obtained by the Globe show city labor officials e-mailed Barrault in July, seeking to initiate negotiations, and that Barrault responded in November to begin to set up meetings. The union says both sides have met four times.

City officials also pointed out that the fire union’s contract expired in June 2021, while most other city labor agreements, including those for the assorted police unions, expired a year earlier.

Barrault said the city is trying to characterize the move as a “negative thing.”

“We do this because we need help,” she said.

Local 718 President Sam Dillon said in a statement that the union “filed with the JLMC in an effort to engage with the city of Boston and negotiate in a good-faith manner.”

“Negotiations should take place at the bargaining table, not in the media, and the bargaining table is exactly where Local 718 continues to wait, eager and willing to actively negotiate a fair contract for the men and women who continue to serve the city of Boston in exemplary fashion,” said Dillon, who won the presidency last year.

The filing is the opening step in a process that can play out over months or longer before the JLMC, a body meant to make sure contracts for public safety departments, such as those for police and fire unions, don’t remain outstanding in perpetuity.

First, both sides make their case to the JLMC over whether the state needs to step in to help break a stalemate. If, following an investigation and mediation, the JLMC agrees with the firefighters, it would take jurisdiction and look to hold hearings to push the matter forward. If needed, the JLMC would assign an arbitration panel that would be empowered to take input from both sides and unilaterally create the new contract, which would be binding.

The contract terms at stake include a city effort to focus on clarifying and sharpening the “managerial rights” section of the contract, as well as changes to the injured-on-duty protocol and amendments to the rules around discipline for illegal drug use.

Based on the filing to the JLMC, the firefighters are seeking changes to time off and detail work.

Pay and benefits also are at issue for both sides.

With 1,600 or so members, Local 718 is one of the largest city-worker unions, and it has flexed its political muscle over the years, dating back to legendary clashes with former mayor Thomas Menino, including an infamous 2001 incident when a firefighter allegedly spat on his wife.

After a relatively amicable era under former mayor Martin J. Walsh, a past labor leader, the union and Wu’s administration almost immediately were at odds over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that the then-new mayor announced in December 2021.

The firefighters, along with two of the police unions, sued the city over the mandate, claiming the administration had violated labor laws.

Union members holding bright red “Mayor Wu Burns Firefighters” signs protested at the new mayor’s public events and held press conferences in Dorchester’s Florian Hall.

Though the city ultimately delayed the mandate, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled last month in the city’s favor.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.