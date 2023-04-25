Boy struck, driver injured, after SUV crashes into car wash in Lexington

The driver of the SUV was also injured in the crash that occurred at 31 Massachusetts Ave. around 6 p.m., Lexington police Sergeant Mike Barry said.

A boy was injured after he was struck by an SUV that crashed into a car wash in Lexington Tuesday evening, according to police.

The SUV was traveling on Hibbert Street when the vehicle went straight across Massachusetts Avenue, Barry said.

The SUV struck a pedestrian, who was identified as a young boy between the ages of 10 and 14, police said.

The SUV then crashed into the car wash, police said. The building has no structural damage, just cosmetic, Barry said.

The boy and the driver both were taken to hospitals by ambulance for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

No further information was available.

