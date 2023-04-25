Explosion at Springfield recycling plant injures 3 workers

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast at the Joseph Freedman Company on Albany Street. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating, Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said.

The workers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, fire officials said.

Three workers were injured in an explosion at a recycling plant in Springfield Tuesday, according to fire officials and the company.

Piemonte said dispatchers received a report of an explosion at the plant around 7:50 a.m., and firefighters arrived within a few minutes.

“We were able to verify pretty quick when we got on scene that everybody was accounted for,” Piemonte said.

Advertisement

Pat Bernier, who works in human resources at the plant, said the three workers sustained minor injuries and were being discharged from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

She said the accident is under review by the fire department, which is also evaluating the building’s structure.

“We’re just happy that there were no serious injuries,” Bernier said.

Piemonte said the city’s building commissioner inspected the structure and found no significant damage. The plant should be able to reopen “eventually,” he said.

“A lot of the damage was confined to the overhead doors, and there were several windows that were also blown out on the backside of the building,” Piemonte said. He added that some stone masonry and columns that were not load-bearing were also damaged.

Photos tweeted by the fire department showed a window blasted from its casing and a pair of metal, roll-up doors bulging from their brick frames.

Piemonte said explosions are rare, but not unheard of, at recycling plants. He said most recycling companies are diligent about maintaining their machines — including clearing away buildups of flammable materials — to reduce risk.

The Springfield plant has “a pretty good safety record,” he said, but “accidents can happen.”

Advertisement

“It’s a hazardous occupation,” Piemonte said.





Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.