Former Harvard research scientist Charles Lieber faces sentencing for lying about China ties

But defense lawyers have described Lieber in court filings as a brilliant scientist and researcher who is filled with remorse and shame for the actions that led to his conviction and urged the judge to sentence him to probation or home confinement.

Prosecutors are urging a federal judge in Boston to sentence the 64-year-old Lieber to 90 days in prison and argued in court filings that he “embarked on a years-long scheme to further his career through lies and deceit, while also lining his pockets courtesy of the Chinese government.”

Former Harvard University professor and world renowned nanoscientist Charles Lieber is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for lying to the federal government about his financial ties to a program designed by the Chinese government to recruit high-level scientists and failing to report payments on his taxes.

Advertisement

“This case does not involve the integrity of his scientific work, but the unfortunate reality is that the case has cast a black cloud over a lifetime of world-changing research,” wrote Lieber’s attorneys Marc Mukasey, Torrey Young, Stephanie Guaba, and Kenneth Caruso. They said Lieber is battling follicular lymphoma, a blood cancer for which there is no cure, and would face increased risk of infection if sent to prison.

More than 100 relatives and friends, including dozens of prominent scientists and researchers from Harvard and across the globe, wrote letters to US District Judge Rya Zobel urging leniency. They praised Lieber as a devoted husband and father, and a dedicated scientist and mentor.

“All Charlie ever wanted to do was to help people and engage in groundbreaking research that will change the world,” Lieber’s wife, Jennifer Karas Lieber wrote. “Please be lenient in your sentencing so that Charlie can get back to doing what he does best — doing science so that all people can benefit from his insightful and bold vision.”

Advertisement

Lieber was chairman of Harvard’s Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology when he was arrested by the FBI three years ago and charged with lying about his relationship with Wuhan University of Technology in China and the Thousand Talents Program, created by the Chinese government more than a decade ago to recruit high-level scientists. He resigned from Harvard in February.

A jury convicted him in December 2021 of two counts of making false statements to the government for denying he had participated in the Thousand Talents Program; two counts of filing false tax returns for failing to report payments from Wuhan University of Technology in 2013 and 2014 for his participation in the program; and two counts of failing to file reports disclosing he had a Chinese bank account.

In Lieber’s sentencing memorandum filed last week, his lawyers said the case arose from the Justice Department’s “highly controversial” and “deeply flawed” China Initiative.

The department launched the program in 2018 to target economic espionage and the theft of technology and trade secrets. Yet, critics complained that it had been widely used to target researchers and had discouraged US scientists from collaborating with their peers in other countries, particularly China.

Last year, the US attorney’s office in Massachusetts dropped charges against an MIT professor who had been charged as part of the initiative, saying it was “in the interests of justice” to dismiss that case.

However, Zobel rejected a motion by Lieber to overturn his conviction.

Advertisement

Lieber’s attorneys stressed in court filings that he was not charged with espionage, grant fraud or theft of trade secrets and was not employed by the Chinese government.

Prosecutors presented evidence at trial that Lieber signed a five-year agreement in 2011 with the Chinese university, which agreed to pay him $50,000 a month and $158,000 in living expenses. He also allegedly received $1.5 million to set up a joint Harvard-Wuhan research lab at the Chinese university.

It wasn’t a crime to participate in the Chinese program, but prosecutors alleged that Lieber failed to disclose the information to Harvard and the federal government and also failed to comply with Internal Revenue Service regulations on overseas payments.

At the time, Lieber was the principal investigator for the Lieber Research Group at Harvard, which received more than $15 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense and was required to disclose funding received from foreign institutions or governments, according to court filings.

During the trial, prosecutors showed jurors a video of Lieber’s interview with the FBI after his arrest where he admitted what he had done. He described traveling from Wuhan to Boston with bags of cash he was paid, totaling between $50,000 and $100,000, money he admitted he never declared to the IRS.

Lieber told investigators he didn’t do it for the money. He described himself as “younger and stupid” when he agreed to accept the money and believed his collaboration with the university would boost his recognition by encouraging other scientists to build on work he had pioneered in the 1990s.

Advertisement

“This is embarrassing,” Lieber told the agents. “Every scientist wants a Nobel Prize.”

Assistant US Attorneys Jason A. Casey and James Drabick wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed Sunday that Lieber lied “because of greed and a selfish desire to advance his career” and should be sentenced to prison.

However, Lieber’s attorneys said he is profoundly remorseful and “his misdeeds have destroyed his life and career.”

In a letter to the judge, Harvard professor James Anderson described Lieber as “one of the most remarkable scientific talents of the past 50 years” and said he had transformed Harvard’s department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology and helped launch the careers of a new generation of scientists.

In another letter, Jacqueline Barton, a professor at California Institute of Technology, said she has known Lieber for more than 30 years and described him as a good person and a brilliant scientist.

“Our country has lost enormously, because Charlie is no longer doing science,” Barton wrote.





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.