Fourth candidate jumps into race for mayor of Manchester, N.H.

“I have so much optimism for the future of Manchester and believe that we can build on the progress we’ve already made,” he said in a statement. “I’m ready to get to work and bring people together to ensure our city continues to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Kevin Cavanaugh , a former state senator who currently represents Ward 1 on the Manchester Board of Aldermen, announced his mayoral candidacy Monday.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A fourth candidate has stepped forward to run for mayor of the largest city in northern New England, after the incumbent announced last month that she won’t seek reelection.

Advertisement

Cavanaugh is the third alderman to jump into the race. He’s also the third Democrat. His colleagues Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart and At-Large Alderman June Trisciani announced their candidacies last month after incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig said she won’t seek a fourth two-year term.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The only Republican in the race, former congressional staffer Jay Ruais, got a head start by declaring his candidacy in February.

Although the municipal contest is nonpartisan, candidates talk openly about their political affiliations. The two top vote-getters in Manchester’s nonpartisan primary in September will advance to the general election in November.

Jim O’Connell, a Democrat who serves on the city’s school board, had been exploring a possible mayoral bid. But he told the Globe on Monday that he has decided not to run. Instead, he’ll support Cavanaugh.

Two Republicans who expressed interest in running — Victoria Sullivan, who ran for mayor in 2019 and 2021, and Rich Girard, who ran in 2021 — announced previously that they won’t join Ruais in the race.

There’s still time for more contenders to step forward. The filing deadline is in July.

Advertisement

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.