Governor McKee’s office objects to changes in R.I. public records law

And the legislation is receiving support from groups that advocate for open government, including the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island, Common Cause Rhode Island, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island.

Senator Louis P. DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, and Representative Joseph J. Solomon Jr., a Warwick Democrat who chairs the House Corporations Committee, introduced the legislation , saying the changes are needed to strengthen access to public records and to respond to new technology.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee’s office is among those objecting to proposed changes in the state Access to Public Records Act, which has not been updated in a decade.

But on April 4, the governor’s executive counsel, Claire Richards, wrote in opposition to the legislation, arguing against five provisions of the bill. The first provision she cited would provide the public with access to any subpoena “issued by a governmental entity to a public body or a public official regarding official business.”

DiPalma has said that proposal stems from McKee’s refusal to disclose whether his administration received subpoenas in the state and federal investigation of a controversial education contract for up to $5.2 million awarded to the ILO Group.

Richards said public bodies and officials are often asked to respond to state and federal subpoenas, but most of those subpoenas target third parties rather than the government. And she said disclosing those subpoenas “could impede ongoing state and federal criminal investigations by tipping off targets about the sources and methods of criminal investigations.”

She noted federal grand jury subpoenas carry a disclaimer that “any disclosure on your part could seriously impede an ongoing investigation of possible felony violations of federal criminal law.”

“The public’s interest in effective law enforcement is well-served by keeping such subpoenas confidential during the pendency of a criminal investigation,” Richards wrote. “APRA should not be amended to undercut this important protection.”

The governor’s lawyer also objected to a provision that would require public bodies, the attorney general, or courts to reduce or waive fees for the search and retrieval of documents if the information “is in the public interest.”

Richards claimed that all requests for public records can be characterized as “in the public interest” because the public is making the request. “Public bodies should not be in the business of determining whose request is in the public interest and whose is not,” she wrote, saying that courts are equipped for that kind of fact finding and can waive fees under current law.

“Public bodies take transparency seriously,” Richards wrote. “But they must also be mindful of the costs associated with burdensome APRA requests which take employees away from their other duties and cost the taxpayers.”

The governor’s office also objected to raising the penalty for “knowing and willful” violations of the Access to Public Records Act from $2,000 to $10,000 and the fine for “reckless” violations from $1,000 to $3,000.

“The proposed fine increases are drastic,” Richards wrote. “To the extent the fines are levied against a public body, the burden will be borne by the taxpayers. To the extent the fines are levied against a public records officer, the fines may discourage public servants from serving the important role of public records officer.”

But Common Cause Rhode Island executive director John M. Marion backed the proposed increase in fines, saying, “When governments inappropriately withhold public documents from the public they should face consequences.”

He noted the bill also would allow the state Superior Court to impose fines of up to $100 per day that records were withheld from the public. “These penalties put significant teeth in the statue,” he wrote.

Marion said the Access to Public Records Act is one of the state’s main tools for government accountability. “Like all tools it must be kept in working condition,” he wrote. “These amendments do that.”

Laurie Gaddis Barrett, founder of the conservative group Parents United RI, also advocated for the bill, saying that reducing fees for public records would help ensure that citizens have access to government information.

“For too long, fees have been a barrier to access for many citizens, particularly those from marginalized communities,” she wrote. “By reducing or eliminating these fees, we can promote equitable access to government information and ensure that all citizens have the opportunity to participate in our democracy.”

Steven Brown, executive director of the ACLU of Rhode Island, wrote in support of the bill, focusing on provisions regarding police records. For example, the bill would clarify that the public has access to “initial narrative reports” reflecting the arrest of adults.

“News organizations and requesters have sometimes found police departments failing to provide the actual narrative report, instead offering a one-paragraph document that provides no real information,” Brown wrote. “This bill would more clearly define the initial arrest information that must be provided.”

Rhode Island is planning to equip all police officers with body-worn cameras, and the bill would require that body-worn camera recordings must be made public within 30 days for police “use of force” incidents.

Brown said, “Use of force incidents are precisely the encounters where timely release of the camera footage is essential to promote public trust, and hence the provision in this bill seeks to ensure that transparency in a timely manner.”

But Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police, objected to that provision.

“The policy currently states that it is expected the release of this footage will occur upon ‘substantial completion’ of the investigation, which is expected to occur within 30 days,” he wrote. “Releasing video footage prior to an investigation being substantially completed will hinder the investigation and potential criminal prosecution and leave open questions whether the investigation was fact based or populist driven.”

Weaver also objected to a provision stating that police internal affairs reports shall be public records. “Frankly, internal affairs reports are the equivalent of personnel records,” he wrote, arguing the bill would treat the personnel records of police officers differently than the personnel records of other public agencies.

Also, Weaver said the bill makes no distinction between a “founded” and “unfounded” report. “Disclosing allegations from an unfounded claim will do nothing other than defame the law enforcement officer and contribute to the chilling environment that currently exists with recruitment and retention of police officers,” he wrote.

Scott Pickering, general manager of the East Bay Media Group and an ACCESS/RI board member, noted the bill would require that documents to be discussed at an open meeting of a public body must be posted with the electronic filing of the agenda, and any documents “reviewed, considered, or submitted” at a public meeting must be made public.

“I can’t count the number of times one of our local government bodies has held a lengthy public discussion about a consultant’s report, a memo, a written recommendation or a spending proposal; argued for or against the merits; and then held a vote, all while sitting in front of a live audience that had limited ability to understand, follow along or join the discussion,” he wrote.

Pickering told legislators, “I hope you will consider the opportunity for this change and the many others to improve our governments and keep them open and responsive to the public.”

DiPalma said advocates met on Monday to begin reviewing and addressing testimony. “The team met to determine the way forward, seeking to address all the comments provided and looking to have meetings with the folks who provided testimony,” he said. “The expectation is we will seek to address each and every comment in a very methodical fashion.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.