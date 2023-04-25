‘He’s touched everyone’s hearts’: Longtime Weymouth volunteer receives hundreds of cards on his 100th birthday

“I just thought, what can we do to make it special for him?” Johnston said.

With the help of Begley’s daughter-in-law, Johnston compiled a letter listing his extensive contributions to Weymouth. She e-mailed it to town officials and community members with a simple request: to gather 100 birthday cards to mark Bill Begley’s 100 years.

In the weeks leading up to Bill Begley’s 100th birthday this month, Karen Johnston, director of Weymouth Elder Services, wanted to do something special to thank the longtime volunteer.

But Johnston never anticipated the outpouring of support that came in from family, friends, and even strangers. In the weeks leading up to his April 16 birthdayshe collected a remarkable 546 cards.

“What came in was just beyond any of my wildest dreams,” Johnston said. “We got cards from Washington state, Oregon, Florida, South Carolina. I think everyone was just very appreciative of him and his legacy for what he’s done for Weymouth.”

Bill Begley has a lengthy resume of public service, ranging from war veteran to volunteer Bingo caller.

A Navy veteran, he was deployed in Saipan and Tinian during World War II. He served as a Weymouth Town Meeting member from 1972 to 1999 and was on the Weymouth Planning Board from 1978 to 1991. He also co-founded the North Weymouth Civic Association in 1972.

“He’s just a great guy, he’s touched everyone’s hearts,” said his daughter-in-law, Jeanette Begley. “It doesn’t matter who he meets, he has kind words for everyone.”

Bill Begley had two birthday celebrations. One with his family and town officials on April 16, and another with his friends from Weymouth Elder Services two days later. That’s when Johnston brought over the box of hundreds of letters.

“It just melted my heart seeing his friends, the letters, all of it,” Jeanette Begley said. “He just was going down memory lane. Just to hear them talk about 30 years ago like it was yesterday, at 90, 100 years old, it was amazing. They’re all just best friends.”

After retiring as an electrical engineer in 1986, Bill Begley became increasingly active at the senior center. For over 30 years, he served as the chair for the Friends of the Council on Aging and as well as the Executive Board of Weymouth Elder Services. He also was the designated Bingo caller each week (on his birthday, he donned a bright red hat reading “Bingo Nut”).

“He has truly, truly affected so many people over all the years that he’s lived in Weymouth,” Johnston said. “He’s so wonderful, he’s just so smart, you know, and he’s a person I would aspire to be. I’m only half his age, but I aspire to be Mr. Bill Begley.”

The cards were an especially fitting gift for someone who’s always writing letters to others, Johnston added.

“He actually would write letters to other seniors in nursing homes and send them $5 with a birthday card,” Johnston said. “He’s just never stopped caring about other people.”

The cards weren’t Bill Begley’s only show of support — he received a key to the town from Weymouth Mayor Bob Hedlund, who also proclaimed April 16 “Bill Begley Day.” The Weymouth Veterans’ Services gifted him a USS Bunker Hill hat, the ship he sailed on during WWII. And Weymouth Elder Services renamed its gym and auditorium after the centenarian.

And all of it was more than well-deserved, Johnston said.

“He was so, so happy,” Johnston said. “It’s gonna take him half a year to read all of the cards.”

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.