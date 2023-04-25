Interactive graphic: Is your state lawmaker a homeowner or renter? Use our database to find out.

As it weighs potential solutions to the state’s housing crisis, the Massachusetts Legislature also appears largely shielded from the worst of its pain, a Globe review found.

At least 86 percent of the 200-seat Legislature owns homes, compared with just 61 percent of the state, and more than one of four state legislators own multiple units or properties. There are also three dozen who own some form of rental property, outnumbering lawmakers who rent their homes by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.