fb-pixel Skip to main content

Interactive graphic: Is your state lawmaker a homeowner or renter? Use our database to find out.

By Emma Platoff, Matt Stout and John Hancock Globe Staff,Updated April 25, 2023, 1 hour ago

As it weighs potential solutions to the state’s housing crisis, the Massachusetts Legislature also appears largely shielded from the worst of its pain, a Globe review found.

At least 86 percent of the 200-seat Legislature owns homes, compared with just 61 percent of the state, and more than one of four state legislators own multiple units or properties. There are also three dozen who own some form of rental property, outnumbering lawmakers who rent their homes by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

Related: Read the full story: Massachusetts Legislature, hostile to rent control, includes more landlords than renters

In reporting the story, the Globe built a database of every state lawmaker and their housing status. Explore the data by looking up a lawmaker by city or town, or by name.

Advertisement

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. John Hancock can be reached at john.hancock@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Hancock_JohnD.