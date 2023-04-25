Judge considers new trial for defendant in decade-old Boston homicide

In the 2014 trial, video footage from surveillance cameras in and around an apartment building on 1050 Tremont St. in Boston, which show the moments immediately before and after the shooting, became a focus of the case. (The camera panned away from the scene milliseconds before Russ was shot, and so the shooting itself was not captured on video.)

At a two-day hearing that concluded Monday, defense attorney Gordon Spencer presented a new expert witness, ballistics and firearm consultant Lewis Gordon, who testified based on his reconstruction of the scene that Yarde “could not have” fired the weapon that killed the victim, DeAndre Russ, because of a thick concrete pillar that separated the two men.

A Suffolk Superior Court judge weighed evidence this week that could lead to a new trial for David Yarde, who was sentenced for murder in 2014 and has vehemently maintained his innocence.

Advertisement

A detective testified at trial that, from looking at the video, he could make out a gun in Yarde’s hand as he was fleeing the scene, though Yarde says he did not have a gun on him the night of the shooting, and no weapon was ever recovered by police.

In the footage, which both Spencer and prosecutors played excerpts of at the recent hearing, Yarde can be seen on the opposite side of a concrete column from Russ, shifting from the right side of the column to the left and back again just before the sound of rapid-fire gunshots rang out. The next frame shows Russ’ body falling to the pavement, while later footage depicts Yarde and three other men running away from the scene. Six bullet casings found at the scene were all scattered left of the victim.

But according to Gordon, the casings could not have come from a gun fired by the defendant “unless someone picked them up and intentionally moved all six.”

Advertisement

“Cartridge casings will not perforate or permeate that barrier,” Gordon said. Yarde would have needed to move around the barrier to the left side, pull out his gun, and fire the first shot at close range in less than one second, Gordon added. With his best efforts, he said, it was not possible to replicate the shooting in under 1.25 seconds.

Yarde has gathered large community support, including from nonprofit The Innocent Convicts and a former prosecutor with the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, who raised questions about the conviction. However, prosecutors have continued to oppose the motion for a new trial.

On cross examination, prosecutor Ian MacLean pointed out that the casings could have been kicked by someone approaching the scene, or rolled across the pavement from the right to the left side of the victim’s body. But Gordon insisted that cartridge casings “don’t bounce, because of their oblong shape and irregular weight.”

And “even if they had bounced six inches... or a foot for that matter, that still does not place them on the right side of the barrier,” he said. “They’d essentially have to make a U-turn to do that.”

Yarde’s first request for a new trial was denied by a judge in 2020, but the following year, Spencer requested that the court reconsider its decision based on the information provided by Gordon’s crime scene reconstruction.

“There was one piece of the puzzle that was missing: the barrier... and there were other people behind that pillar,” Spencer told the judge Monday. “Even if [prosecutors] could poke holes in it, shouldn’t a jury decide whether they embrace this theory or reject this theory?”

Advertisement

At the end of the hearing, Associate Justice Michael Doolin said he would take the matter under advisement. Gordon said he expects a decision on the motion for a new trial in the next several weeks.





Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.