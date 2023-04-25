Man arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault of MIT student

He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery, police said.

Nahom Getaneh, 33, was arrested in the area of Atkinson and Southampton streets at around 2 p.m., Boston police said in a statement .

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an MIT student near her sorority house Saturday night in Back Bay, one day after authorities asked the public to help identify a suspect, officials said.

The alleged assault occurred at around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Beacon Street and Public Alley 908, Boston police said.

On Saturday, the MIT student was approached by a man on a bicycle who asked her for food, according to a warning issued by MIT police Sunday.

As the student went to enter her residence through the rear alley of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority, the man allegedly “groped her from behind,” MIT police said.

She was then followed into her residence, where the man allegedly further assaulted her, police said. The student then fought the man off and called 911, police said. The man fled on a bicycle, officials said.

At time of his arrest, Getaneh was also wanted on two outstanding warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender out of the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court and possession of class B drugs out of Boston Municipal Court, police said.

Investigators “had established probable cause” to charge Gataneh in connection with the Back Bay assault, police said.

