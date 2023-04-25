Your melatonin gummies may hold higher doses than you realize, new study finds

“What’s on the label is not necessarily what’s in the bottle,” said Dr. Pieter Cohen, an internist at the Somerville hospital and the study’s lead author.

A team from the Cambridge Health Alliance and the University of Mississippi tested 25 samples of melatonin gummies – and found that 22 were inaccurately labeled. In most cases they contained significantly more melatonin than stated, with amounts ranging from 74 percent to 347 percent of the labeled quantity, according to the research letter in JAMA.

People who take melatonin to help them sleep may be getting higher doses than they realize, a study published Thursday shows.

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate sleep-wake rhythms, increasing in the evening to induce drowsiness. People who have trouble going to sleep at night or who are adjusting to jet lag sometimes turn to synthetic melatonin sold as a dietary supplement.

Cohen said he had always thought of melatonin as “extremely safe” until last year, when a study came out showing that over a 10-year period more than 4,000 children had been hospitalized after taking the hormone, most unintentionally.

“That really changed my understanding of the ability of melatonin to have a profound effect on health,” Cohen said. “We need to move away from the idea that melatonin is some entirely safe nighttime routine like having a warm glass of milk. It’s not a food, it’s a medication.”

Although consumers may not be able to trust the manufacturer’s label, Cohen said they can protect themselves by sticking with products displaying the “USP Verified Mark” from the United States Pharmacopeia, a private group that tests supplements to ensure they contain the declared ingredients and no harmful contaminants.

The supplement industry’s trade group accused Cohen of scaremongering and asserted that the dosages the study documented were safe. “It unnecessarily alarms parents about the safety of dietary supplement products,” said Steve Mister, president and CEO of the Council for Responsible Nutrition.

As melatonin becomes more popular, Boston Children’s Hospital has seen “a pretty dramatic increase in melatonin ingestions,” said Dr. Michael Toce, a toxicologist and emergency physician at Children’s who participated in last year’s study, which analyzed a database of poison control center calls.

But the dosages shown in Cohen’s study are unlikely to do great harm to children, Toce said. “The vast, vast majority are going to do just fine,” he said. Children who take too much may experience excessive sleepiness and nausea and vomiting, but most will recover, he said.

“The big takeaway from [Cohen’s] study isn’t necessarily related to melatonin,” Toce said. “The broader point is just that in these dietary supplements what’s on the label doesn’t always reflect what’s in the bottle.”

But Cohen said there is no data to show how much is safe. “In the US, once one is selling something as a dietary supplement, it’s the manufacturer alone who decides how much melatonin to place into the product,” he said. “Consumers are supposed to take the manufacturer’s word for it that it is safe.”

Unlike prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications, products considered dietary supplements do not need to prove their safety and effectiveness before going on the market. Only after a product has caused harm can the Food and Drug Administration take action, under a 1994 law.

Asked to comment on Cohen’s study, an FDA spokesperson said in an e-mail that the agency does not comment on specific studies, but “will remain vigilant in warning consumers when public health concerns arise related to dietary supplement products.” The spokesperson emphasized that “FDA does not have the authority to approve dietary supplements before they are marketed, and firms have the primary responsibility to make sure their products are not adulterated or misbranded before they are distributed.”

According to Cohen’s study, one melatonin brand said it contained 3 milligrams of melatonin per serving, but actually had 4.5 milligrams. Another, labeled 5 milligrams per serving, had 6 milligrams. The largest discrepancy was a product that purported to contain 3 milligram doses but actually contained 10.4. One contained less than the listed amount.

Mister, of the trade group, asserted that, even when they exceed the labeled amount, the actual doses of melatonin found in the gummies are well within safe levels, and nearly all were labeled as intended for adults. Mister said that melatonin is safe in doses up to 10 milligrams, citing the dosing recommendations of Health Canada, that nation’s federal health agency.

In fact, said Dr. Peter Lurie, president and executive director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a consumer advocacy group, “Nobody really knows what an appropriate dose would be. The supplements have not undergone the rigorous studies that would answer that question. ... Consumers are left in the dark.”

He noted that gummies “are particularly attractive to children” and today “are more around the house than they used to be.”

Cohen’s study noted another issue: Five of the products contained CBD, or cannabidiol, a substance derived from cannabis, and were labeled as such. The FDA has prohibited the marketing of CBD products as supplements, but Cohen says it has not enforced that ruling.

A practicing internist, Cohen has made a second career of exposing mislabeling and contaminants in dietary supplements. In 2016, he was acquitted in a libel suit by a supplement manufacturer whose product contained a substance similar to amphetamines.

Felice J. Freyer