In northern Maine, a spring canoe race of spills and chills

As the current grabbed the boat and dragged it over the main falls, a drop of just a few feet but enough that the crowd let out a collective gasp as the nose of the canoe dove under the churn of icy whitewater at the base of the falls. The canoe took on water but stayed afloat, giving the paddlers barely a second to compose themselves before making a hard turn to avoid a large boulder directly in front of them.

BANGOR, Maine — The prime spots on the Route 15 bridge had been filled for hours, and the crowd was now three or four deep. Below on the riverbanks, hundreds more filled each side, a full theater of people reaching a hum as the first canoe appeared upstream, headed for Six Mile Falls.

Advertisement

The crowd let out a cheer when they made it through. But it was nothing like the cheer they let out for the first boat that did not.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race has been a spring tradition in Maine for 56 years, a 16-mile race to Bangor that starts in the small town that gives the stream its name. But it’s Six Mile Falls, about 10 miles into the course, that defines the race for both the paddlers and the fans.

The falls are the perfect challenge for a canoe, small enough to be doable in a traditional two-person canoe, but only barely. Some paddlers skip it entirely, including many of the front-runners trying to win the race, or those in very long boats, like the “war canoes” with up to eight paddlers; they pull out and portage a few hundred yards onshore, unwilling to risk ending upside down.

“But for most people, the whole point of entering the race is to try to survive Six Mile Falls,” said Judy Weatherbee, who arrived four hours before the first paddlers to set up a camera tripod in one of the prime spots on the bridge. “It’s great to see their faces when they make it through and throw their hands in the air, though a lot of them do it too early and hit the big boulder and flip.”

Advertisement

Like a NASCAR race, it is the wrecks that really excite the crowds, and after the first few boats sailed through without issue, there was some grumbling. But that changed quickly — soon, a whole run of boats was getting into trouble, until the first boat flipped entirely. The crowd went wild.

“I think we’ve made it through the good boaters to the OK boaters now,” a man in the audience declared, and from there it was constant trouble, especially after a green Old Town canoe flipped going over the falls and became stuck broadside on the boulder. A rescue raft tried to free it for more than 10 minutes, until finally enough canoes slammed into it to knock it free, to the loudest cheers of the day.

“You come for the carnage, and you come for the recovery,” Linda Koehler said as she watched soaking-wet teams come to shore near her spot on the bank, where she was waiting for her son to paddle down.

This year’s race, by its usual standards, was not nearly as painful as it can be. The water was plenty cold, but not too high, making the rapids more manageable. And the weather was outrageously warm for mid-April in Maine, 60s and T-shirts all day for the fans. Typically, “many people each year become severely hypothermic and require medical attention,” according to the event flyer.

Advertisement

There were comical stretches with several boats in a row flipping over. And there were many dramatic saves, boats that became swamped with water but managed to limp to shore still upright. Others bounced through the falls giddily, like a kid jumping on a bed, and nailed the landing. Among them was the “Gumby boat,” which has been in the race for 37 years and features four people and a giant inflatable Gumby.

Just past the falls, Clayton Zeller and Jim Irish pulled their canoe to shore, elated to have survived Six Mile Falls. “Last year we just sunk,” Zeller said.

But this year, he at least knew what he was up against. Before last year’s race, Zeller had been in a canoe exactly twice in his life, and Irish, who had done the Kenduskeag race several times, conned him into teaming up with promises the race was easy.

“He didn’t explain what it really was until we were on the river,” he said. “The next thing I know we get to Six Mile Falls and you just start seeing the backs of boats in front of you almost disappearing over the falls.” He loved it.

This year, Zeller returned willingly and came through the falls wet but upright. “She needed a good washing anyway,” Irish said as they bailed the water out. It was his father’s canoe, ancient and battered by hard use, and he’d spent most of the pre-race doing last-minute repairs with a roll of duct tape.

Advertisement

As he examined the boat to see how it had weathered the falls, Irish declared she was fine. “She’ll survive and be back next year,” he said.

At the Kenduskeag, that’s the whole point.

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.