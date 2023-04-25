Person stabbed in Dorchester Tuesday night; injuries considered life threatening, Boston police say

A person was stabbed in Dorchester and suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday night, according to Boston police.
The stabbing was reported at 8:12 p.m. on Oldfields Road, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman, in a phone interview.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, McNulty said.
The stabbing remains under investigation, according to police.
No further information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
