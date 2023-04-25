Pressure mounts on potential GOP defectors over New Hampshire parental rights bill

The GOP’s extremely narrow 201-197 majority means the final vote is sure to be a squeaker. At least one Republican said he plans to break ranks. Others remain undecided.

The hotly debated proposal, Senate Bill 272 , passed the Senate last month with a party-line vote. The House Education Committee, which held a heated public hearing last week , deadlocked Tuesday on whether to recommend the bill — so the measure will advance to the full House without a recommendation.

CONCORD, N.H. — A contentious debate over the privacy rights of transgender students is headed to the full New Hampshire House of Representatives, where a handful of potential Republican holdouts are facing pressure to support their party’s parental bill of rights.

Representative Joe Guthrie, a Republican from Hampstead, said he’ll vote against his own party on SB 272 because he views it as unnecessary and unhelpful.

“I’m in favor of parental rights and their responsibilities,” he said. “My feeling is that if the parents get involved with their kids in school, they’re going to be able to get all the information they want that this bill refers to.”

The legislation includes a long list of parental rights, including many that already exist under current law, such as the right to review instructional material and opt out of lessons deemed objectionable. The bulk of the controversy around SB 272 has centered on its treatment of information about gender nonconforming youth.

The bill would require schools to answer “truthfully and completely” whenever parents ask about their child’s gender expression, including any nicknames, pronouns, or other “intervention” being used at school to affirm or accommodate a child’s gender identity if that identity differs from their gender at time of enrollment. The measure would also require schools to disclose information about any extracurricular activities, clubs, or organizations with which the child is involved.

Supporters of the bill have portrayed its controversial provisions as an effort to prevent teachers from keeping sensitive secrets with students. Representative Arlene Quaratiello, a Republican from Atkinson, said during Tuesday’s committee meeting that this isn’t about outing LGBTQ youth.

“All this bill asks for is truthful answers to parents’ questions,” she said.

Quaratiello said New Hampshire schools shouldn’t be like the parent-free world of Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel “Brave New World.” This bill must pass, she said, because society itself is based on pillars of truth and parental authority.

Opponents of the bill have warned that forcing teachers to out transgender students can put an especially vulnerable group of LGBTQ young people at further risk. Representative Linda Tanner, a Democrat from Sullivan County, said during Tuesday’s committee meeting that this bill is part of a national push to pit parents against public schools.

“This ultra-conservative national agenda item is intended to incite fear, stoke the fires of division among us, and create an adversarial battle between our public schools, teachers, and families,” she said.

Tanner said parents already have access to many of the rights outlined in the bill, and the provisions that target LGBTQ youth serve as a cynical ploy to sow distrust, hurting children in the process.

“It is a bill that forces schools that could be the safe place for vulnerable kids into a perilous place, by requiring schools to notify parents of their child’s participation in clubs, activities, or organizations,” she said.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate have been vocal in their support for the bill. It’s unclear how much pressure they might put directly on members to fall in line. But it’s clear that Guthrie and other potential GOP defectors said they are being flooded with messages for and against SB 272.

“I can’t recall the last time I got this many emails, telephone calls, cards, and letters on one bill from both sides,” Guthrie said, noting that he’s not worried about the political blowback he could get for contradicting his party.

“I’m 93 years old. I’m the oldest person in the House,” he said. “I mean, what is anybody going to do to me?”

Guthrie’s name was listed among seven Republican state representatives in a social media post from the founder of “We the People NH.” The group, which describes itself as being for “liberty minded freedom fighters,” has been involved in other conflicts over the roles of LGBTQ people in New Hampshire schools. The post called on supporters to text the lawmakers and urge them to vote in favor of the bill.

Representative Mike Bordes, a Republican from Laconia whose name and number were listed in the post, said it appeared to be a coordinated effort directed at seven members who either oppose or might oppose SB 272. Bordes said on Monday that he’d received dozens of messages in support and hundreds of handwritten postcards in opposition.

Although he affirms parental rights, Bordes said he can’t get behind SB 272′s provisions that single out transgender students, so he’s leaning toward a “no” vote.

“We are supposed to be (for) equal rights for all, but having to out kids when they aren’t necessarily ready can lead to abuse, homelessness, and, worse, suicide,” he said in an email.

This wouldn’t be the first time Bordes bucked his party on this topic. He was among four Republicans who voted with the Democrats last month against House Bill 10, the House’s version of a parental rights bill. The other three were representatives Dan Wolf of Newbury, Travis O’Hara of Belmont, and Mark Proulx of Manchester.

Wolf, O’Hara, and Proulx were listed in the social media post. They did not respond to requests for comment. (Guthrie, too, said he opposed HB 10 but didn’t vote because he was out sick that day.)

The other two names on the list were Representative David Nagel of Gilmanton and Representative Dave Testerman of Franklin. Nagel, who was absent when the House tabled HB 10, said he hasn’t decided yet whether to support SB 272.

Testerman, who voted in favor of HB 10, bucked his party earlier this year on a separate bill that had sought to signal to public schools that they can separate bathroom facilities based on sex, not gender. He did not respond to a request for comment.

As further evidence of just how tense the rhetoric around SB 272 has gotten, Representative Mike Belcher, a Republican from Wakefield who supports the bill and sits on the House Education Committee, tweeted Tuesday about a dangerous situation that he said nearly kept him from making it to the State House for Tuesday’s committee vote.

“All my lug nuts on my rear wheel were loosened,” he wrote with a photo, suggesting that someone might have tried to prevent him from voting to recommend the bill. He later acknowledged the possibility, based on input from mechanics, that his lug nuts might have become loose coincidentally. He did not respond to follow-up questions from the Globe.

House Speaker Sherman Packard, Majority Leader Jason Osborne, and spokesperson Jennifer Tramp also did not respond to the Globe’s requests for comment.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.