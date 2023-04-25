The psychological aspect of a recession

Globe New Hampshire sat down with Mike Skelton and asked for his assessment on New Hampshire’s economy. Skelton has been leading New Hampshire’s Business & Industry Association for the past year, and before that, he was a longtime leader of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce.

What is going on with the economy? It’s a question many of us have asked in these strange financial times, with the will-it-or-won’t-it uncertainty about a possible recession looming in the background.

He’s tapped into economic trends in the state and spent much of his first year talking with the state’s largest businesses about the problems they’re facing – that’s why workforce, the housing shortage, and childcare are among the top issues the BIA is advocating for at the State House.

“We have been a week away from a recession for the past 18 months. That’s been the narrative,” he told the Globe. “The reality is when you look at economic indicators, we have a red hot job market. Demand is really high. Unemployment is really low.”

He said the BIA members he speaks with are busier than ever and reservations at New Hampshire restaurants are 10 percent higher now than they were before the pandemic, an indicator that consumer spending is relatively stable and healthy.

“Overall is this a perfectly strong economy with no warning signals? No,” he said. “But relatively speaking it’s much better than what the narrative has been.”

There’s a psychological aspect to a recession, and Skelton said he’s concerned people could talk themselves into one. If we keep saying the economy is bad or getting worse, people will start changing their economic decisions, spending less money, and stop hiring or halt expansion plans.

He said when looking at jobs gained, New Hampshire has outpaced its neighbors in economic recovery since the pandemic.

His advice moving forward? Sober optimism. “Let’s prepare for challenges and expect workforce constraints, but do not let a negative narrative shape what we see,” he said.

The Big Picture

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.