Regunberg calls for opponents to forego corporate PAC money

Regunberg, a former state legislator from Providence, is one of 15 Democrats running for the First Congressional District seat that US Representative David N. Cicilline is vacating to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

PROVIDENCE — Democratic congressional candidate J. Aaron Regunberg on Tuesday called for his opponents to join him in refusing corporate political action committee money.

Regunberg said that when he announced he was running for Congress, he pledged to refuse corporate PAC and corporate lobbyist dollars, saying they “pollute our political process and incentivize politicians to serve wealthy special interests over regular people.”

“Today, I am calling on my opponents to join me in saying no to corporate PAC dollars, because our communities deserve a race that isn’t funded by corporations seeking to buy more power in Washington,” he said. “Our next representative – whoever that is – should answer only to the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.”

He noted that in 2018 Cicilline pledged to not accept corporate PAC contributions to his campaign committee. And he said that refusing corporate PAC money has become common in recent political campaigns, with more than 70 members of Congress vowing to reject corporate cash.

“This should be a no-brainer for every campaign,” Regunberg said. “I expect all candidates in this race will join me in swearing off corporate PAC cash. But those who don’t should be prepared to tell the people of Rhode Island why they are inviting giant corporate interests into their campaigns.”

Last year, progressive Democrat Matt Brown ran for governor, noting that all Rhode Island Political Cooperative candidates pledge to refuse money from “corporate political action committees, corporate lobbyists, and fossil fuel companies.”

Regunberg has clashed with some Rhode Island Political Coop candidates, and last week six progressive former legislators and candidates criticized Regunberg as he attempts to establish himself as the progressive choice for the First Congressional District seat.

