State discusses updates in Lawrence Public Schools receivership

There have been many pleas from families and advocates in the last several years asking for the district to return to local control . Last month, Riley announced that he would allow members of the legislative delegation to recommend four of the seven Lawrence Alliance for Education board member seats to him “as a further step toward local control.” The alliance serves as the state-appointed board that oversees the district.

State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said on Tuesday that he hopes having Lawrence’s state legislative delegation recommend new leadership in Lawrence Public Schools could be the “the final step” in the district returning to local control after more than a decade under state receivership.

“Right now we’re stepping down and allowing for more local control with the delegation that’s been able to recommend new positions to me,” Riley said on Tuesday. “But obviously we have to see how this works out.”

Riley’s comments came during a state education board meeting during which Lawrence Public Schools leaders laid out the ways they have been trying to improve the district’s literacy plan and family engagement, and add more co-teaching classrooms.

Lawrence Public Schools was placed under state control in 2011 after years of academic failure. School leaders handle day-to-day decisions under the guidance of the Lawrence Alliance for Education.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Lawrence Public Schools Interim Superintendent Juan Rodriguez shared updates with the board on some of the efforts made to improve the district’s performance.

One approach included the implementation of a strategic literacy plan to increase students’ reading and writing abilities across all grade levels, he said. Under the plan, the district has offered modules on the science of reading to all Pre-K to 2nd-grade educators and will expand the offer to educators teaching grades 3 to 5 next school year. The district has also created a leadership team to focus on literacy, Rodriguez said.

Additionally, he said the district has increased its number of co-teaching classrooms from 18 last school year to 44, and the district plans to add 18 more co-teaching classrooms next school year. He also said all schools in the district now have family engagement specialists who not only focus on developing relationships with families, but increasing attendance.

Patricia Mariano, the interim chair of the Lawrence Alliance for Education, told the state board during Tuesday’s meeting that she believes the district is headed in the right direction with Riley’s approach with the receivership board, and hopes for a transition to local control down the road.

“I think we’ll be well prepared to take the district back in good stead, and continue to use the programs that we’ve learned from [the state] and the support we’ve had from [the state] to move forward,” Mariano said.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.