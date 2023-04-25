Summer air travel will eclipse pre-pandemic levels, flyers urged to plan ahead, TSA says

“I expect that we’re going to see very, very strong demand all the way through the summertime, and that’s that’s what we’re preparing for,” Pekoske told Bloomberg. “It’ll be a challenge, but we’ve faced this challenge in prior years and we’ve been able to be successful at it.”

Passenger volume will be “comfortably above” pre-pandemic levels, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said last week in a Bloomberg interview .

Officials are expecting airline travel to be busier this summer than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic , according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Jennifer B. Mehigan, a spokesperson for Massport which runs Boston’s Logan International Airport, said officials are anticipating a busy summer travel season.

“The summer is actually our busiest overall season, and we tend to see much more international travel,” Mehigan said in a statement. “This summer we will serve more than 50 international destinations.”

An added consideration for Logan travelers is the closure of the Sumner Tunnel for repairs from July 5 through Aug. 31.

“With the Sumner tunnel closure this summer it will be essential that passengers plan ahead, give themselves extra time and know how they’re getting to and from Logan,” Mehigan said. “We highly urge passengers take a [high-occupancy vehicle] mode such as the MBTA, water ferry, private bus or Logan Express, to reduce the amount of passenger vehicles on the roadways.”

Wait times for passports, meanwhile, are lengthy given an “unprecedented demand” for international travel documents, according to the US State Department.

As of March 24, staffers are processing routine passport applications in 10 to 13 weeks and expedited requests in seven to nine, the State Department said.

“We are on track to set the record for the highest demand year ever, far surpassing volumes seen during previous surges in demand in 2007 and 2017,” the department said in a statement. “During some weeks this winter, the department received more than 500,000 applications, the highest number ever for this time of year, exceeding our official projections.”

Advertisement

The department said it’s “aggressively” recruiting and hiring across passport agencies and centers to address the high volume.

The warnings about crowded airports this summer come amid heightened scrutiny on the airline industry.

Southwest Airlines planes were stopped from taking off nationwide for what the airline called an intermittent technology issue last week, causing delays for nearly half of all flights out of Boston Logan International Airport and 1,500 flights across the U.S.

In December, Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights in a 10-day stretch around Christmas when a winter storm shut down its operations in Denver and Chicago.

And last month, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a safety alert urging airlines, pilots, and other parties to take precautions following recent near misses at Logan and other airports around the country.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information is released.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.