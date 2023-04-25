Two men fatally shot identified by Boston police

Joshua Marshall, 21, of Stoughton, was pronounced dead Saturday after being found inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, following a report of a person shot near 36 Dedham St. in Hyde Park at 9:37 p.m., Boston police said in a statement .

Boston police on Tuesday identified two men who were fatally shot over the weekend in shootings police believe to be connected.

While on scene in Hyde Park, officers were told that a man, identified as 23-year-old Reneil Miller of Hyde Park, walked into Milton Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said in the statement that preliminary information indicates that the shootings are related.

The deaths remain under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4470, police said.

