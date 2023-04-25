Two new members elected in closely watched Wayland School Committee race

Rodrigo garnered 1,686 votes, and Mueller won 1,312, out of 4,950 votes cast, according to the clerk.

Christina Rodrigo, a patent attorney, and Erin Mueller, a healthcare management consultant, won the most votes in a field of four candidates, according to unofficial election results provided by the town clerk.

The Wayland School Committee that put the town’s first Black superintendent on leave in February amid mysterious and controversial circumstances — and without public explanation — gained two new members Tuesday in a closely watched election.

Rodrigo and Mueller each have three children who attend Wayland schools and they are both longtime volunteers in the district.

Advertisement

Candidates Craig Gruber brought in 969 votes and Dovie King won 566 votes, according to the clerk.

Rodrigo and Mueller replace outgoing Chair Chris Ryan, who served one three-year term, and member Jeanne Downs, who was first elected to the committee in 2014. Ryan and Downs opted not to run for re-election.

Easy, a former NFL player-turned-schools administrator, faced a series of controversies in his year-and-a-half tenure at the largely white, affluent district. Issues included tension with some administrators and the teachers union and accusations he bullied subordinates over the alleged mistreatment of a Black teacher by white colleagues. He also faced overt racism, including someone spray-painting “OMAR = [racial slur]” in large, white letters next to the high school.

After Easy threatened to file a discrimination complaint in February, the committee placed him on leave.

Easy alleged racism and filed the complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, detailing a litany of allegations. The commission is still investigating. Among other accusations, the complaint says an outside investigation into Easy’s conduct exonerated him, but the committee has not publicized that fact.

Earlier this month, the five-member committee replaced Easy with former Newton superintendent David Fleishman who was hired as a one-tear interim. Fleishman will lead the Wayland school system as acting superintendent from July 1 through June 30, 2024.

Advertisement

















Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.