Two R.I. climate projects get support from federal grants

Governor Dan McKee and his predecessor, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, were among the speakers in what President Biden’s administration is calling the “Invest in America Virtual Tour in Rhode Island on Climate-Ready Coasts.”

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s last two governors and most of its congressional delegation gathered on Zoom Tuesday to tout federal funding for Rhode Island, most recently $691,000 for two climate resiliency projects in Rhode Island.

Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, “we are poised to make additional historically sized investments in coastal wetland habitats, preserving Narragansett Bay, investments in the city of Providence to begin assessing opportunities for future habitat restoration projects, and on and on,” Raimondo said on Zoom.

Most recently, the US Commerce Department announced last week that it was recommending the $691,000 in funding for the two Rhode Island projects. One project is at the Port of Providence. The other is at the Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve on Prudence Island. The money is part of $6 billion in National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration funds through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. NOAA is part of Raimondo’s US Commerce Department.

The city of Providence will be the recipient of $492,000 through the Coastal Habitat Restoration and Resilience Grants for Underserved Communities. Through the grant, Providence will analyze the Port of Providence’s coastline and identify opportunities to restore habitat. Groundwork Rhode Island and Save The Bay will partner with the city to work with the surrounding community.

The state Department of Environmental Management is the recipient of $199,000 through the National Estuarine Research Reserve System Habitat Protection and Restoration Grants program. “This project will address sea level rise impacts by supporting the design and permitting of projects that protect important coastal wetland habitats within the Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve,” the federal government said in announcing the funding.

“These grants are very positive and welcome investments in our coastal communities,” said John Torgan, state director of the Nature Conservancy in Rhode Island. “And we hope that this is only the beginning.”

McKee, along with US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and US Representatives David Cicilline and Seth Magaziner, also spoke on the Zoom about various different federal funds for Rhode Island that they supported.

“When the president of the United States and Congress choose to invest in states the way they have, we can give back directly to our citizens in ways that directly shape the quality of life in the ocean states,” he said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.