Vermont manhunt ends with arrest of man who allegedly shot police officer, held two people hostage

Henry Lovell, 24, of Morristown, Vt. was arrested at about 6:35 p.m. after the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that someone matching his description was seen walking along a road in the neighboring town of Hyde Park, Vermont State Police said in a statement.

A Vermont man who allegedly shot a police officer and held two people hostage was arrested Sunday after leading police on a three-day manhunt, authorities said.

Lovell had been sought by police since Thursday night, after he allegedly held his mother and his father’s landlord hostage at gunpoint and then shot a police officer who responded to their 911 calls for help.

Advertisement

According to an affidavit by Vermont State Police, Morristown police Officer Brian Tomlinson was dispatched to the scene after police received a 911 call from Lovell’s mother reporting that Henry was holding her hostage with a firearm near 34 Pleasant St. in Morristown.

Henry was holding a shotgun and said something to the effect of “officer, can I talk with you” before opening fire on Tomlinson, according to the affidavit. Further gunfire was exchanged between the two men in the driveway, and the officer was struck in three different parts of his body “presumably by the discharge of the shotgun,” the affidavit stated.

Just prior to the shooting, Lovell entered a workshop on the ground floor of 34 Pleasant St. and approached his father’s landlord and said he needed to load some of his “stuff” into the landlord’s truck and demanded that the landlord “bring him to the border,” the affidavit stated.

When the landlord said he wasn’t going to do that, Lovell said he would need to take him hostage and pointed the shotgun at him, the affidavit stated.

Lovell told the landlord to get his keys, and the landlord complied. When the landlord retrieved his keys, he dialed 911 and put his phone inside his pocket. Lovell then walked outside with the landlord, and that’s when he encountered Tomlinson, who had just arrived at the scene, the affidavit stated.

Advertisement

After allegedly exchanging fire with Tomlinson, Lovell fled on foot to to a local V.F.W. post, where he was told by the bartender that he couldn’t come inside the building with a gun. Dorick Tallman, 54, a patron at the V.F.W., overheard the bartender yelling and saw Lovell standing at the end of the bar with a shotgun, the affidavit stated. Tallman approached Lovell and, after a struggle, was able to disarm him.

Lovell then left the V.F.W. and remained at large until he was arrested on Sunday.

After receiving the tip on Lovell’s whereabouts, a Vermont State Police trooper and an officer from the Morristown Police Department located Lovell by the side of the road in Hyde Park and took him into custody without incident.

Tomlinson suffered minor injuries in the shootout, police said.. He was treated at Copley Hospital in Morristown and released.

On Monday Lovell was arraigned on 14 charges — including one count of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping — in Vermont Superior Court, according to Aliena Gerhard, deputy state’s attorney for Lamoille County. He is currently being held without bail, she said.

“Our community has really come together,” Gerhard said in a phone interview. “They were put in fear for the whole weekend. We’re very grateful for their support.”

Advertisement

Gerhard commended the actions of law enforcement and described Tallman, the patron who wrestled the shotgun away from Lovell at the V.F.W. hall, as a “local hero.”

“It was really dramatic,” she said. “This is normal people stepping up and keeping our community safe. There were a lot heroes.”





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.