Wareham teenager hit by SUV dies

A Wareham teenager who was hit by an SUV while he was riding his bicycle has died, authorities said.

Tobey Alford, 14, sustained a head injury when he was struck by a Chevrolet Blazer at the intersection of Sandwich and Narrows roads in Wareham around 8:15 p.m. on April 18, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

The female driver, whose name has not been released, was cooperative with police at the scene of the crash, Cruz’s office said.