What to expect from Mayor Smiley’s first budget

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley is set to unveil his first budget proposal at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, outlining his plans for taxes and spending for the budget year that begins July 1.

Smiley told me a few weeks ago that he was considering raising property taxes in his first budget, which he’ll almost certainly pin on former mayor Jorge Elorza, who spent a lot of one-time federal money on recurring expenses in his last budget (like street sweeping and summer jobs for kids). Most of Providence’s tax increases during Elorza’s tenure came in years when property values changed (usually rates went down but homeowners still paid more). This could be the first time in quite a while where the mayor actually increases tax rates.

A boost in city services

You won’t find too many homeowners who support paying more in taxes, but one way for a mayor to lessen the blow is to make the case that the extra revenue will be well spent. It’s true that the city’s annual pension costs are slated to rise to $104 million next year, but Smiley is also expected to make the case that the extra tax money will go to city services like improving the 3-1-1 system and road and sidewalk repairs. Earlier this year, he told WPRO’s Gene Valicenti that residents would get new trash bins, but he’s pushing that plan off for a year.

Payments from the big nonprofits

Smiley is still negotiating new payments-in-lieu-of-taxes arrangements with the colleges (and the hospitals are next), and we’ve all been waiting to see how much more he’s seeking. Well, keep waiting. Smiley’s proposed budget is likely to keep its projected payments from the big nonprofits at around $7.1 million (the city also gets state PILOT funding). It’s unclear when a new deal will be announced.

