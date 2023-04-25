Biden’s campaign manager served as a senior adviser

Several Democrats said Chávez Rodríguez had impressed Biden, 80, and his top advisers, who see her as a team player with strong political relationships.

Chávez Rodríguez, 45, a veteran of the Obama administration and of Vice President Kamala Harris’s political orbit, also worked on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign before becoming director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She is the granddaughter of Cesar Chávez, the iconic labor leader.

President Biden on Tuesday named Julie Chávez Rodríguez as the campaign manager for his reelection effort, elevating a senior adviser and the highest-ranking Latina in the White House to one of the most intense and scrutinized jobs in American politics.

She “didn’t start off as a Biden person, but she’s always been an honest broker,” said Cristóbal Alex, who worked on the 2020 Biden campaign and in the White House. In both places, he said, some came to embrace the slogan “in Julie we trust.”

She has not managed a campaign before, a departure from the résumés of some past presidential campaign managers who had run congressional races or were steeped in party committee work. But she was a deputy campaign manager on the 2020 Biden campaign. At the White House, she dealt regularly with governors, mayors, and other state and local leaders and led emergency response coordination efforts.

“The ability to multitask, the ability to move on a dime, to be able to step back and sort of take in the complexity and then manage through that complexity — I can’t imagine a more challenging job than the one she’s had,” said Governor Phil Murphy, a New Jersey Democrat and the chair of the National Governors Association. “I’m not making light of what it’s like to run a presidential campaign for a second. It’s a big job. But she’s had a big job.”

She is also closely connected to Harris, who may draw particular attention from voters because of Biden’s age.

Chávez Rodríguez, a Californian, served as Harris’s state director when she was a California senator and on her presidential campaign.

“Her deep relationships with Biden’s core team and a deep relationship with the vice president’s office, I think, makes for the ideal candidate,” said Juan Rodriguez, a strategist who worked with her under Harris.

During the last presidential campaign, Biden at times faced criticism over the whiteness of his inner circle.

As he moves now to energize core elements of the multiracial coalition that delivered him the presidency, some Democrats said Chávez Rodríguez offered vital representation at the highest levels of American politics.

“People in the Hispanic community are feeling that,” said Cecilia Muñoz, who directed the Domestic Policy Council during the Obama administration, the first Hispanic person to hold that job.

Politics came early in the life of Chávez Rodríguez, who was arrested at age 9 during a protest.

She has seen her family and professional lives overlap. Valerie Jarrett, who served as a senior adviser to then-president Barrack Obama, recalled that Chávez Rodríguez worked at the dedication of a national monument to her grandfather but was reluctant to join a family photo, citing professional obligations. (Dolores Huerta, who worked closely with Chávez, insisted she join, Jarrett said.)

The moment demonstrated an “egoless quality, which is, let’s say, unusual oftentimes in high levels,” Jarrett said.

Whether that family legacy is meaningful to voters is another matter, said Matthew J. Garcia, a Dartmouth professor who has written about Chávez, noting that the United Farm Workers, the union he cofounded, has lost clout.

“It may work with baby boomers, but the newer generation have different ideas about the UFW, if they have any ideas at all,” he said.

Biden, however, placed a bust of Chávez in the Oval Office.

Although Biden, as the incumbent, has many advantages, he also has clear liabilities. And in a deeply polarized country, early surveys show a competitive general election race.

Against that backdrop, Chávez Rodríguez must quickly help build a huge operation and balance Biden’s governing responsibilities with campaigning, while adjusting to leading a campaign for the first time.

“The traditional résumé of a campaign manager for a candidate for president of the United States is usually to be white and to be male,” Muñoz said. “If you’re a woman of color, you, almost by definition, have to come up through a nontraditional route. But I’ll tell you what — the president knows what she can do.”