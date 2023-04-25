Fox News and CNN hosts (briefly) address viewers about abrupt Carlson, Lemon departures

In the aftermath of their departures, the first shows without Lemon and Carlson began in striking contrast.

The sudden ousters sent shockwaves through media circles. Carlson and Lemon, both household names, met spectacular downfalls — for far different reasons — at once.

In the blink of an eye, the cable news landscape underwent a seismic shift on Monday. Tucker Carlson was out at Fox News. Then Don Lemon announced he’d been terminated at CNN.

“CNN This Morning” hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins approached the termination of their former co-anchor Lemon head-on as they welcomed viewers to the show Tuesday.

“We’re so glad you’re with us. We do begin, though, with news about this show,” Harlow said as the show started. “As you may have heard yesterday, CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon.”

Harlow then read part of the statement that CNN chairman and chief executive Chris Licht had issued the day prior, where he thanked Lemon “for his contributions over the past 17 years.”

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors,” Harlow said, as the statement from Licht flashed on the screen.

Collins, who has quickly risen in the ranks at the network, expressed agreement.

“Don was a big part of this show over the last six months. He was one of the first anchors at CNN to have me on his show. That’s obviously something that I’ll never forget,” she said. “I agrees with Chris, we wish him the best.”

“We certainly do,” Harlow added. “Don was one of my first friends here at CNN. I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here, and I wish him all good things ahead.”

Harlow continued that she and Collins are “both really proud of this show” and said “our priority is you,” meaning the viewer.

It was a relatively warm exchange and farewell to Lemon, who’d left his CNN primetime slot to join Harlow and Collins on the morning show last fall. But left out of the back-and-forth was any hint of the tensions that reportedly surfaced behind-the-scenes and on-air involving Lemon, who was accused of making sexist remarks directed at Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in February.

Rival network Fox News afforded much less time to Carlson during his first show absence.

Carlson’s surprise exit came less than a week after Fox News agreed to pay $787.5 million in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit, which had disclosed a number of Carlson’s private messages. His unceremonious exit from the network, where he emerged as a megaphone for disinformation and grievances, marked a dramatic shake-up.

But Brian Kilmeade, who filled in Monday in his former colleague’s time slot, devoted less than 20 seconds to Carlson.

“Welcome to ‘Fox News Tonight.’ I am Brian Kilmeade. As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Kilmeade said at the start of the show on Monday. “I wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be, but right now, it’s time for ‘Fox News Tonight.’”

While the futures of Lemon and Carlson remain unclear, both have reportedly retained the same well-known lawyer, Bryan Freedman, to handle their departures from their respective networks.

