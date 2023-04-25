Get ready for another staggeringly expensive election cycle

The entire gross domestic product of Liechtenstein is one option. The production budgets for more than a dozen “Avatar” sequels are another. More than the last 20 years of Super Bowl ads combined.

That staggering $6.5 billion figure — watchdog group OpenSecrets’ tally of the cost of the 2020 race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, including spending by the candidates and outside groups — made the 2020 presidential campaign by far the most expensive in history. And there is no reason to believe the 2024 campaign will cost much less.

It is too early to talk about dollar estimates for 2024 with any confidence. The numbers will depend on many factors, including how many candidates mount primary campaigns and how many states — and which ones — are competitive in the general election.

But the stakes are not getting any lower. Crucially, neither is the involvement of super political action committees, which are not subject to the same fund-raising and spending limits as candidates. The conservative Koch brothers’ donor network, which spent hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Republican candidates and causes in the 2020 election, is planning to get involved in presidential primaries for the first time.

From presidential to congressional to state-level races, elections across the board have been getting steadily more expensive, even in inflation-adjusted dollars. The Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling, which opened the super PAC floodgates, came in 2010, but the biggest wave has come in the past few years.

Total spending on federal races — presidential and congressional — more than doubled from 2016 to 2020 after staying roughly stable for a couple of election cycles. Spending in 2022 set a record for a midterm, according to OpenSecrets. And the 10 most expensive individual Senate races of all time have all happened since 2018.

NEW YORK TIMES

Fla. to change law so DeSantis can run for president, stay governor

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Republicans are poised to change state law to allow GOP Governor Ron DeSantis to run for president without having to leave office, according to legislation filed Tuesday.

The proposal would exempt presidential candidates from Florida’s so-called resign to run law, which prohibits elected officials from qualifying as a candidate for another office that would overlap with their current term.

The legislative move was anticipated but its formal introduction marks one of the clearest signals yet that DeSantis plans to run. He is expected to announce after the state’s legislative session ends early next month.

Republicans, who control a supermajority in the State House, have largely focused on the governor’s conservative priorities, approving bills that will likely form much of the governor’s platform when he launches his White House bid.

The resign to run exemption was filed by a GOP ally of DeSantis as an amendment to a larger Republican election law package expected to reach the Senate floor this week. Republican leaders of the House and Senate have both expressed their willingness to change the law.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

RNC taps artificial intelligence in video against Biden

The Republican National Committee on Tuesday countered President Biden’s video announcing his reelection bid with one depicting a dystopian view of what another four-year term would look like that the RNC said was generated with aid of artificial intelligence software.

The 30-second video opens with a strained Biden voice addressing ‘’my fellow Americans’' and poses the question: ‘’What if the weakest president we’ve ever had were reelected?’’

Images that the RNC said were AI-generated follow, along with fake reports by what sound like news reporters.

An ‘’emboldened’' China is shown invading Taiwan. Shuttered storefronts are depicted as viewers are told 500 regional banks have closed, sending financial markets into free fall. A mass of migrants crossing a river is depicted as the viewers are told that the US border has been overrun by a surge of ‘’illegals.’’ And military troops are seen on the outskirts of San Francisco as viewers are informed the city has been closed due to crime and fentanyl.

‘’Who’s in charge here? It feels like the train is coming off the tracks,’’ a narrator says as the video closes.

An unusual disclaimer appears in the upper left-hand corner of the RNC ad. ‘’Built entirely with AI imagery,’’ reads the small white text accompanying the ad.

Such political ads are likely to become more common as AI technology proliferates. The RNC said it used the approach to ‘’look into the country’s possible future if Joe Biden is re-elected in 2024.’’

AI language models and image generators have become increasingly accessible over the last year, resulting in a torrent of realistic-looking fake visuals accompanying major news events. Campaigns eager to stay on the cutting edge have been testing out the tools — dabbling with different prompts for speeches in the style of certain politicians and enhancing fund-raising pitches with AI-generated art.

To date, the RNC ad represents the most explicit use of the technology for political messaging.

‘’It’s another step toward the widespread use of synthetic media in the political realm,’’ said Matt O’Shaughnessy, a visiting fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

WASHINGTON POST

Mont. GOP representatives cancel session amid protests

HELENA, Mont. — Republican leaders abruptly canceled a planned session of the Montana House of Representatives on Tuesday, a day after their refusal to let a transgender lawmaker speak led to angry protests and arrests in the House chamber.

Police officers in riot gear cleared the House gallery Monday and arrested seven people, according to local news reports, after a day of protests that grew more intense following a rally on the Capitol steps in support of Representative Zooey Zephyr.

In a brief news conference Tuesday, the Republican speaker of the House, Matt Regier, said Montana legislators had not silenced anyone and blamed Zephyr for the standoff, saying she was not following House rules. “The only person who is silencing Representative Zephyr is Representative Zephyr,” he said.

Monday’s session began with protesters cramming the House gallery and Democrats objecting when Zephyr, the Legislature’s first transgender member, tried to speak and was not recognized. Republicans upheld the denial in a party-line vote, and Regier called on Zephyr to apologize for comments she made on the House floor last week.

Protesters in the balcony began yelling, “Let her speak.” As Zephyr stood and held her microphone in the air, Regier ordered the gallery cleared, and police officers moved in with batons and face shields. “I am devoted to those who rise in defense of democracy,” Zephyr said in a tweet after the arrests Monday, while Republican leaders released a statement calling it a “riot by far-left agitators.”

The increasingly tense confrontation started last Tuesday when Zephyr, a first-term Democrat representing Missoula, made an impassioned speech on the House floor, saying lawmakers who voted against transition care for minors “should be ashamed” and that she hoped they would “see the blood on your hands.”

The Montana Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers, responded by accusing Zephyr of using “hateful rhetoric.” The group’s letter mistakenly used male pronouns for the lawmaker. Regier then refused to call on Zephyr during the debate over two other bills last week, including one that would define sex as binary depending on whether a person produces eggs or sperm.

The Montana bill Zephyr objected to would ban hormone treatments and surgical care for transgender minors. It has not been finalized but appears to have majority support in both the House and Senate and could soon reach the desk of Republican Governor Greg Gianforte.

