Healey is on a fast break where Baker met Democratic zone defense

Re “Same pitches to lawmakers, different results: Healey finds success where Baker came up empty” (Page A1, April 18): I was not a fan of Governor Charlie Baker and haven’t voted for a Republican in decades, if ever. However, I expect our legislators to evaluate proposals based on their validity, not on who is presenting them. Good, beneficial ideas should be passed by our esteemed Legislature regardless of their origin.

Malden





Kudos to Healey for her nonpartisan lens, but a boo for Beacon Hill and its blinders

Recent front-page articles, such as “Same pitches to lawmakers, different results” and “Rolling out the Mass. carpet” (April 19), have reported that Governor Maura Healey, a Democrat, is having success pitching the same ideas and proposals that were rejected when Republican Charlie Baker presented them (kudos to Healey for looking at ideas with a nonpartisan lens).

As someone who has voted Democratic all my life but for whom being a Democrat is not automatic, I am disappointed in our largely Democratic Legislature. If Baker’s ideas were good, as they suddenly seem to be under Healey, then our state lawmakers should have acted on them. Yes, that might have given a “victory” to a Republican, but the real victory would have been for the residents of this Commonwealth. They should always come first in the scorekeeping.

Philip Mahler

Carlisle