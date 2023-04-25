Countless Mass. residents are beset by broken workers’ comp system

Over and over, we see workers who must battle insurance companies for proper reimbursements of medical costs and lost wages while employers are let off the hook and hazardous working conditions are left in place that result in more workers suffering from the same types of injuries or illnesses.

The MassCOSH Immigrant Worker Center applauds the Globe and reporter Katie Johnston for the compelling article about the failures of the Massachusetts workers’ compensation system ( “Workers’ comp system has patients at a loss: Few Mass. doctors will accept low reimbursements,” Page A1, April 20). Our center and many others across the state often hear from workers — many of them immigrants and low-wage workers who already face the greatest challenges — who cannot find physicians who will evaluate, treat, or surgically repair knees and shoulders as a result of workplace injuries.

Report is timely, as Friday marks annual recognition of workers killed or hurt on the job

The timing of Johnston’s article is important since April 28 is Workers’ Memorial Day, when workers who died or were hurt on the job are honored. Each year, thousands of workers are killed and a great many more are injured on the job and left unable to work. The Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health, the AFL-CIO, and many others will be outside the State House on Friday to recognize these losses.

It is time for our state to fix these issues so that workers can know that when they do have to seek care for injuries sustained on the job, they will get the adequate and immediate treatment they deserve.

Al Vega

Chief of strategy and engagement

Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health

Dorchester





State needs to raise its pitifully low medical reimbursement rate

The broken workers’ compensation system has wide-ranging harmful effects, as described in Katie Johnston’s front-page article. Even for blatant work-related injuries such as amputations, many injured workers do not receive workers’ comp coverage. Shifting those costs onto private and public health insurance raises the costs of medical care for all of us. At the same time, injured workers who are supposed to receive care at no cost end up footing the bill for copays, lose work time and pay, and are denied supportive therapy and rehabilitative services.

As many health care providers refuse to deal with the complicated system, coding, and delays, access to care decreases. Fewer physicians choose to specialize in occupational medicine. These cascading problems make it appear as if work-related injuries and illnesses are decreasing.

Yet distorted images of malingerers with false injury reports are common, adding stigma to workers whose lives have been upended by injuries and illnesses. The Executive Office of Health and Human Services can take one step to improve conditions: Raise the medical reimbursement above the pitifully low rate and make it responsive to inflation and care rate changes.

Elise Pechter

Jamaica Plain

The writer, now retired, worked in the Occupational Health Surveillance Program at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for more than 25 years. The program published an article 10 years ago on the barriers faced by community health centers in providing care to low-income patients under the workers’ comp insurance system.