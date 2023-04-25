The next Tucker Carlson

Many of us rejoiced to see O’Reilly, who among other things spent numerous segments fomenting hate against Dr. George Tiller , an abortion provider who was eventually murdered by an antiabortion zealot in 2009, forced out and his bullhorn snatched away.

The next day he was gone, jettisoned from his perch atop right-wing media after published reports about serial sexual harassment allegations against him, as well as Fox’s own damning internal investigation.

On April 18, 2017, Bill O’Reilly, Fox News’s chief bloviator, was the nation’s top-rated cable news host with his show, “The O’Reilly Factor,” drawing millions of viewers on weeknights.

And just like anyone who is pro-democracy and anti-white supremacy, many were thrilled Monday with the stunning announcement that Tucker Carlson, O’Reilly’s successor, was abruptly dumped from his eponymous nightly show. According to The Wall Street Journal which, like Fox News, is owned by Rupert Murdoch, Carlson learned he was being bounced only 10 minutes before the network released a terse statement about his departure. His final show aired April 21.

While there’s still no definitive explanation as to why Carlson was fired, let there be no doubt — just as Carlson replaced O’Reilly, Fox will replace Carlson with someone even worse.

These are tumultuous times for Fox. Last week, the network agreed to pay a staggering $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle a defamation lawsuit after the network’s biggest stars — including Carlson — lied that the company’s voting machines helped rig the 2020 presidential election leading to Donald Trump’s historic loss to Joe Biden. Text messages showed that Fox personalities privately denounced the absurd claims made by Trump and his surrogates.

Losing Carlson is another blow. It didn’t matter that he didn’t believe what he was spewing about Dominion or anything else; what he knew to be true never stopped him from spreading lies corrosive to democracy, the electoral process, and America itself.

On his nightly white power hour, Carlson railed against transgender people, critical race theory, and abortion rights. He was less like a TV host than Donald Trump’s communications director. He amplified paranoid, racist, and antisemitic great replacement theory. After months of downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic, he then questioned the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines, leading to higher rates of infection and death among Fox News devotees.

Carlson called acquitted killer Kyle Rittenhouse “a sweet kid” and lied that George Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose, not from white Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Airing strategically edited video from Jan. 6, he whitewashed violent insurrectionists as “peaceful” and compared them to “sightseers.”

For years Carlson was white supremacy’s avatar, embraced in full by Republicans lurching toward fascism. And that earned Fox billions and a loyalty from viewers that the GOP politicians the network controlled wanted for themselves.

Now Carlson is out. But while his firing looks sudden, it might have been in the works for a while — meaning Fox executives may already know which hate merchant will be the next to slide into that coveted 8 p.m. slot. And just as Carlson was worse than O’Reilly, Fox will probably choose someone who will carve even darker paths of division, racism, and mendacity.

Finding someone willing to spread manufactured white fury for an hour every weeknight on Fox won’t be difficult. Their only charge will be to keep telling their audience every lie they want to hear: Migrants are coming to replace white people and steal their voting power; mental health issues (which they otherwise never mention), not lax gun regulations and Republican intransigence, fuel this nation’s gun violence epidemic; those who can get pregnant, their families, and doctors can’t be trusted to make private decisions about reproductive health care; drag queens are America’s greatest threat to children.

As for Carlson, he will inevitably float up in some other reactionary cesspool. Doing anything quietly, including going away, seems against his nature especially with a presidential election next year. But to hang onto his viewers, Fox needs to show that its commitment to sustaining white supremacy and legitimizing its fears is unwavering.

With great success, that’s what it did after O’Reilly’s firing. Fox will survive its post-Carlson world because its foul brew has proven more durable than the personalities it proffers and profits from in a nation where acolytes of white rage are never in short supply.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.