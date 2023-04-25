See all the Patriots’ draft picks

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night with the first round at 8 p.m. (You can watch on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.)
As it stands, the Patriots have 11 picks, including three in the fourth round and another four in the sixth.
Here’s a rundown of where the Patriots will pick.
- Round 1: No. 14 overall
- Round 2: No. 46
- Round 3: No. 76 (from Carolina)
- Round 4: No. 107 (from Los Angeles Rams)
- Round 4: No. 117
- Round 4: No. 135 (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 184 (from Carolina)
- Round 6: No. 187 (from Las Vegas)
- Round 6: No. 192
- Round 6: No. 210 (compensatory)
- Round 7: No. 245 (from Buffalo via Atlanta)
What do the Patriots need?
The Patriots are coming off their second losing season in three years. They haven’t won a playoff game in four years. The offense was a train wreck last year. The owner is growing restless. The seat has never been hotter for Bill Belichick and his staff.
Advertisement
The Patriots need to use the 14th pick on an immediate contributor. No more offensive tackles in the first round. Ben Volin offers up his mock draft of the first round.
Draft prospects
The Globe’s Jim McBride has been offering up position-by-position previews ahead of the draft. Here’s a rundown of some players you don’t want to sleep on:
Quarterbacks: East Carolina’s Holton Ahlers could be the QB the Patriots need (for other reasons)
Running backs: Some NFL team will get a dynamo in Texas A&M running back Devon Achane
Wide receivers: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston will be a big target in the NFL Draft
Offensive linemen: Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright checks a lot of Patriots boxes
Defensive linemen: Pitt defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado says he is no longer raw, but ready
Tight ends: In a loaded tight end class, Darnell Washington’s combination of size, strength, and athleticism sets him apart
Defensive backs: In the secondary, Georgia’s Kelee Ringo has things covered
Linebackers: Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o spells trouble for ball carriers
What else to know about the draft
- Patriots had Will Levis in for a predraft visit. The Kentucky quarterback spent his early years in Massachusetts before moving to Connecticut.
- Boston College has never had a wide receiver drafted in the first round. Zay Flowers is about to change that.
- Trades, quarterbacks, receivers: Volin offers up seven storylines to watch.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.