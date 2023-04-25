See all the Patriots’ draft picks

Here’s a rundown of where the Patriots will pick.

As it stands, the Patriots have 11 picks, including three in the fourth round and another four in the sixth.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night with the first round at 8 p.m. (You can watch on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.)

Round 1: No. 14 overall

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 76 (from Carolina)

Round 4: No. 107 (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4: No. 117

Round 4: No. 135 (compensatory)

Round 6: No. 184 (from Carolina)

Round 6: No. 187 (from Las Vegas)

Round 6: No. 192

Round 6: No. 210 (compensatory)

Round 7: No. 245 (from Buffalo via Atlanta)

What do the Patriots need?

The Patriots are coming off their second losing season in three years. They haven’t won a playoff game in four years. The offense was a train wreck last year. The owner is growing restless. The seat has never been hotter for Bill Belichick and his staff.

The Patriots need to use the 14th pick on an immediate contributor. No more offensive tackles in the first round. Ben Volin offers up his mock draft of the first round.

Draft prospects

The Globe’s Jim McBride has been offering up position-by-position previews ahead of the draft. Here’s a rundown of some players you don’t want to sleep on:

What else to know about the draft

