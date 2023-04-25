Ben Volin’s mock NFL Draft: Whom will the Patriots take at No. 14?

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. The Patriots hold the No. 14 pick in the first round ... for now.

Needs: QB, WR, G/C, DE, CB, S

Pick: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

The Panthers have several needs with new coach Frank Reich, but none bigger than quarterback, where they have struggled since releasing Cam Newton after 2019. Young is the best playmaker in the draft and checks most every box for a franchise quarterback, but his 5-foot-10-inch height and slight frame are the wild cards.

Advertisement

2. Texans

Needs: QB, WR, G/C, DE, LB, CB

Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

There’s buzz for the Texans to take an edge rusher, but it’s hard to fathom Nick Caserio — squarely on the hot seat with a 7-26-1 record — passing over a QB again when his current starter is Davis Mills. Caserio needs to win and build excitement ASAP, and Stroud’s big arm, frame, and college production should vault him ahead of the other remaining QBs.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

3. Cardinals

Needs: WR, OT, G/C, DE, DT, OLB, CB

Pick: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

This pick comes with a corollary, because the rebuilding Cardinals are desperately hoping to trade down and collect more assets to improve their dreadful roster. But if they are stuck at No. 3, Wilson is a tremendous consolation prize, with the size, length, and burst to have an instant impact in the NFL.

4. Colts

Needs: QB, WR, TE, G/T, DE, CB, S

Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

The Colts will finally draft a QB and get off the carousel after four years post-Andrew Luck, and they won’t necessarily need to trade up to do it. Anthony Richardson has the higher upside, but Levis, who was born in Newton and grew up in Madison, Conn., is a terrific athlete in his own right and seems like the Colts’ preferred choice.

Advertisement

5. Seahawks (via Broncos)

Needs: TE, G/C, DT, ILB, CB, QB, WR

Pick: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Carter is one of the biggest wild cards in this draft; he has the talent to be the No. 1 pick, but there are questions about his effort on the field and behavior off of it. But Pete Carroll loves a challenge, and usually knows how to minimize distractions and get the most out of a player.

6. Lions (via Rams)

Needs: TE, G/T, WR, DE, CB, S, QB

Pick: DE Will Anderson, Alabama

The Lions are in win-now mode, and have two clear needs on defense, at edge rusher and cornerback. It’s tempting to pick a corner, but pairing Anderson with Aiden Hutchinson, last year’s No. 2 pick, gives the Lions a potentially dominant pass rush.

7. Raiders

Needs: OT, G/C, DT, LB, CB, QB

Pick: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

It’s tempting to pick an offensive tackle here, with Josh McDaniels definitely needing to upgrade the line. But the defense needs the most work, and Gonzalez is a tall, speedy cornerback who could be a No. 1 right away.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels might have his eye on Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez (right). Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press

8. Falcons

Needs: QB, WR, RB, OT, Edge, LB, CB

Pick: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

There’s a lot of buzz to take Texas RB Bijan Robinson here, but why use a top-10 pick on a running back when fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards last year? No. 8 might be a little high to use on a receiver, but the Falcons need to give Desmond Ridder as many weapons as possible.

Advertisement

9. Bears (via Panthers)

Needs: OT, G/C, WR, TE, DT, Edge, OLB, CB

Pick: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Don’t be surprised if the Bears try to trade down again and collect more picks as they continue to rebuild. If they stick at No. 9, it’s tempting to pick a pass rusher, but they need to protect Justin Fields and have an immediate need at left tackle.

10. Eagles (via Saints)

Needs: TE, RB, WR, DE, LB, CB, S

Pick: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

The Eagles could use another pass rusher, and I don’t usually condone using a high draft pick on a running back. But Robinson projects as a generational talent who also should excel in the passing game, and is the type of move that could put the Eagles over the top in 2023.

11. Titans

Needs: QB, WR, TE, OT, G/C, RB, Edge, CB

Pick: T/G Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

A lot of buzz for the Titans to trade up and draft a quarterback, but this team has too many other needs to be sacrificing draft picks. This offseason has been all about rebuilding in the trenches and getting tougher, and Skoronski, whether he ends up at tackle or guard, will be a perfect fit.

12. Texans (via Browns)

Needs: QB, WR, G/C, DE, LB, CB

Pick: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

After grabbing their franchise QB at No. 2 (though, interestingly, Anthony Richardson is still available at 12 in this exercise), the Texans turn to the defense and choose a potential shutdown cornerback in Witherspoon over a slightly undersized pass rusher in Georgia’s Nolan Smith.

Advertisement

13. Packers (via Jets)

Needs: WR, OT, TE, Edge, DT, CB

Pick: DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

The Packers could stand to draft more help at receiver and tight end as they move on to Jordan Love, but historically they don’t use first-rounders on those positions. With Rashan Gary coming back from a torn ACL, the Packers beef up their pass rush with a Chicago/Iowa kid with a relentless motor.

14. Patriots

Needs: WR, OT, RB, TE, QB, LB, CB

Pick: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

The Patriots need to use the 14th pick on an immediate contributor. Unless they plan on moving Trent Brown, they don’t need a left tackle to start on Day 1. They also don’t need a tight end to start right away. And No. 14 is probably too high for a receiver. The Patriots do have a need at cornerback, and haven’t had a tall, lengthy one like Porter since Stephon Gilmore was shipped out in 2020.

Joey Porter Jr. has a fine pedigree: His father was an All-Pro cornerback for the Steelers and Dolphins. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

15. Jets (via Packers)

Needs: RB, OT, C, LB, Edge, CB, S

Pick: OLB Nolan Smith, Georgia

With the Aaron Rodgers deal done, the Jets have impressively few needs. They are one to watch to trade up for Robinson. If they stay at 15, they don’t necessarily need another edge rusher, but you can never have enough.

16. Commanders

Needs: QB, TE, OT, G/C, CB, S

Pick: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Advertisement

The Commanders need a QB, and Anthony Richardson is sitting there. But with Ron Rivera squarely on the hot seat, and no owner to please since the team is up for sale, Rivera opts for a safer pick in Jones, the latest product of the left tackle factory that is Georgia.

17. Steelers

Needs: OT, G/C, TE, DT, LB, CB

Pick: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

The Steelers have to be considering receiver Jordan Addison, who caught 17 touchdown passes and was an All-American at Pitt in 2021 with Kenny Pickett throwing the ball. But they need to start rebuilding their defense, and Kancey, also from Pitt, has position flexibility and can be mentored by Cam Heyward.

18. Lions

Needs: TE, G/T, WR, DE, CB, S, QB

Pick: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

With the pass rush addressed, and the top cornerbacks off the board, the Lions get Jared Goff the best all-around tight end in the draft after trading T.J. Hockenson. Mayer rewrote the Notre Dame record book and is used to playing in cold Midwestern winters.

19. Buccaneers

Needs: QB, OT, TE, RB, WR, DE, LB, CB

Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

There is hardly a position the rebuilding Bucs don’t need to address. But replacing Tom Brady is first and foremost, and not only is Richardson a Florida kid who will be wildly popular with the fan base, he falls right to the Bucs without having to trade up.

Florida's Anthony Richardson could be the quarterback to succeed Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Carly Mackler/Getty

20. Seahawks

Needs: TE, G/C, DT, ILB, CB, QB, WR

Pick: WR Jordan Addison, Southern Cal

The Seahawks could use more help on defense, specifically at edge rusher and cornerback. And they do need a long-term quarterback. But more importantly, they need to get Geno Smith another receiver beyond Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, and Pete Carroll goes with the speedy USC product over Boston College’s Zay Flowers.

21. Chargers

Needs: G/T, TE, WR, RB, DT, LB, CB, S

Pick: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

After eventually giving Justin Herbert a massive contract extension this summer, the Chargers are going to need to find him some cheap weapons. They race to the podium to select Kincaid, a Pac-12 kid and former elite basketball player who is potentially the best receiving threat in this draft.

22. Ravens

Needs: WR, OT, RB, DT, CB, QB

Pick: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The Ravens already threw Lamar Jackson a bone by signing Odell Beckham to a one-year deal, but their receiving corps is still lacking. GM Eric DeCosta, a Taunton native, doubles down on trying to lure Jackson back by drafting Flowers, the explosive, do-it-all receiver who becomes the first one taken in the first round in BC history.

23. Vikings

Needs: WR, RT, TE, RB, Edge, S, QB

Pick: S Brian Branch, Alabama

There is buzz for the Vikings to draft injured Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, but they have more immediate needs with this pick. They could take Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs as they consider releasing Dalvin Cook, but instead take Branch, his versatile Alabama teammate who can learn alongside 12-year veteran Harrison Smith.

24. Jaguars

Needs: G/T, TE, RB, DT, CB

Pick: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

The Jaguars are an ascending young team without many holes, but they could use more reinforcements on defense. The choice here is between two Clemson defenders, edge rusher Myles Murphy and Bresee, and they go with Bresee to beef up the middle of their line.

25. Giants

Needs: WR, G/C, CB, S

Pick: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

The Giants probably could use a little more help in the secondary, but this draft is all about maximizing Daniel Jones and getting him as much help as possible. Hyatt, an All-American and Biletnikoff Award winner, has blazing speed and could be dangerous in Brian Daboll’s offense.

Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt could be a target of the Giants. Todd Kirkland/Getty

26. Cowboys

Needs: TE, RB, OT, LB, CB, S

Pick: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

The Cowboys are likely targeting safe, ready-to-play draft picks this year, with coach Mike McCarthy feeling the heat. Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs is an intriguing replacement for Ezekiel Elliott, but the Cowboys have always invested in the offensive line, and Wright will be a big upgrade at right tackle.

27. Bills

Needs: WR, G/C, TE, RB, LB, CB, S

Pick: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

The Bills need to find Josh Allen another receiver, and should draft a safety to develop behind Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. But they have a hole at linebacker after losing Tremaine Edwards in free agency, and Sanders, a former wrestler like Sean McDermott, is a three-down player who can cover, tackle, and rush the passer.

28. Bengals

Needs: TE, RB, DE, CB, S

Pick: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

With the Bengals lacking a proven tight end, it’s really tempting to pick Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave. But he’s more of a projection, and with the Bengals potentially ready to move on from Joe Mixon, a great replacement would be Gibbs, an electric runner and polished receiver.

29. Saints (via 49ers)

Needs: WR, TE, RB, DE, DT, LB, CB

Pick: DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

The Saints need to get Derek Carr more help at receiver and tight end. But those positions are deep in this draft, and the Saints’ run defense needs to be rebuilt. Murphy, a big, stout power rusher and run defender, looks like a good player to develop behind Cameron Jordan.

30. Eagles

Needs: TE, RB, WR, DE, LB, CB, S

Pick: Edge B.J. Ojulari, LSU

The rich get richer, with the reigning NFC champions getting two first-round picks. After snagging Bijan Robinson at No. 10, the Eagles reinforce their aging pass rush with Ojulari, who fits their defense as a speedy, undersized edge rusher who can develop behind Haason Reddick.

31. Chiefs

Needs: WR, G/T, TE, DE, CB

Pick: G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Taking an interior lineman is not the sexiest pick for the defending champions. But with Patrick Mahomes still hobbling around on his sprained ankle, the Chiefs know they need to protect their star quarterback at all costs. Torrence is a massive body who can play either guard spot right away.

No first-round picks: Broncos, Rams, Browns, Dolphins (forfeited), 49ers

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.