Alex Cora seemed to suggest Chris Sale was tipping pitches, but the Orioles didn’t take it that way

“I think command was off but at the same time we want to take a look at the at-bats,” Cora said. “Sliders down and in and they hit it. Fastballs up and away and they hit it. At one point there, there were no swings and misses on tough pitches so you have to give credit to them, I guess.”

The startling piece of Sale’s forgettable start was that the Orioles swung and missed just twice, a career low for the lefthander. Cora found it startling, too, and indicated that Sale could have been tipping his pitches.

BALTIMORE — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde wasn’t pleased with manager Alex Cora’s comments after Chris Sale was knocked around during Monday’s 5-4 loss to the O’s. Sale was shellacked for five runs in five innings, bringing the lefthander’s ERA to 8.22.

Advertisement

Cora then went into detail regarding James McCann’s 10-pitch at-bat during the fourth inning that resulted in a game-tying RBI single.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“There was one at-bat there by McCann that it was like sliders down and in and he kept fouling off and then he got a fastball that was down,” Cora continued. “The location wasn’t great and he hit a rocket the other way. So, I don’t know. We’ve got to take a look at it and see if we find something. Got to give credit to them.”

Hyde felt as if Cora wasn’t giving his team enough credit.

“I’m not sure what he was getting at,” Hyde said before Tuesday’s game. “Obviously, pretty disappointed hearing that. Thought it was disrespectful to our hitters, to be honest with you. I thought we had a great game plan. I thought great Major League hitters take really good at-bats.”

It was unclear if Hyde thought Cora felt as if the Orioles were stealing signs, but the Sox manager seemed to take it that way. Cora vehemently denied that claim, adding that he would makethat type of allegation given his involvement in the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

Advertisement

“Red flag is about tipping,” Cora said. “It’s not about anything else. For me to accuse someone of doing something wrong, I’m the last guy to say that because I put myself in this situation in ‘17 so if he took it that way, I’ll talk to him right now and let him know. But it’s more about you having to check what’s going on. You know, he’s a big league pitcher throwing 97 with a great slider, good changeup, with two swings [and misses].”

Cora said they didn’t find that Sale was tipping, however, the team did notice that Sale has lacked his usual athleticism on the mound.

“I think there’s some things mechanically that we tried that took him away from that and he hasn’t pitched in a while,” Cora said. “But at the same time, we have to do the things that make him an athlete. That’s the thing that Chris has done throughout his career.”

Chang on the shelf

Yu Chang was placed on the injured list with a hamate bone fracture in his left hand. Infielder Enmanuel Valdez was recalled from Triple A Worcester.

Chang will undergo further testing, however, it’s likely he will undergo surgery in Boston on Thursday.

The Sox shortstop injured his hand during the seventh inning of a 5-4 Sox loss when he swung through a 1-1 pitch. Chang immediately winced and looked at his hand, clearly in pain.

Advertisement

Chang estimated that the injury will keep him sidelined for roughly six weeks. Even though Chang was hitting just .136 in 47 plate appearances, but added some defensive stability at shortstop with two defensive runs saved in 91 innings at shortstop.

“I’m grateful to play shortstop every day,” Chang said Tuesday through translator Patrick Chu. “I appreciate them giving me the opportunity to play there every day to prove myself. But now the unfortunate thing happened and we have to move on from here.”

Kiké Hernández was inked in at shortstop on Tuesday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.