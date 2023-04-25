Bengals pick up fifth-year option on QB Joe Burrow with eye toward long-term contract

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals exercised the fifth-year contract option for star quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday as they move toward signing him to a long-term deal.

The Bengals said in a statement that they took the “mechanical step” with Burrow and his representatives, who have had talks with the team about his future.

NFL teams had until May 2 to exercise fifth-year options for first-round picks in the 2020 class, and Burrow, the first player taken that tear, has already proven to be worth any extra financial investment.